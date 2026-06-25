8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Can Hit 2.05-2.1 In Two Scenarios, AINPS Chief Explains

As the Lucknow meetings of the 8th Pay Commission concluded on Tuesday, discussions intensified among central government employees over the upcoming salary revision.

The fitment factor has emerged as a key factor in determining the pay hike, with experts suggesting it could be around 2.10. However, the final figure will be decided only after the commission submits its recommendations and they receive government approval.

The fitment factor is used to calculate revised basic pay by applying a multiplier to the existing salary. Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 raised the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPS), says that if we take into consideration the dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA) and transport allowance (TA) as of December 31, 2026, the fitment factor can go up to 2.1 without factoring in any growth component.

Possible Salary Scenario if Fitment Factor is Fixed at 2.10

An employee with a current basic pay of Rs 18,000 may see it revised to around Rs 37,800 (Rs18,000 × 2.10).

Employees with higher basic pay could see a proportionate increase depending on their current pay level.

Since allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) are linked to basic pay, a higher basic salary could also increase the overall monthly payout.

Pensioners may also benefit as pension calculations are generally connected with revised pay structures.

The actual increase in take-home salary will depend on changes in allowances, deductions, and the final recommendations of the commission.

While the possible 2.10 fitment factor has raised expectations among employees, it remains an estimate.

The final decision on salary revision, allowances, and pension benefits will be known only after the government approves the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Defence Employees Seek New DA Formula To Reflect Rising Living Costs

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