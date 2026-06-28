Raipur Fits Over 15,000 Rickshaws With QR Codes To Acccess Driver Details

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, more than 15,000 auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws have been fitted with QR codes, allowing passengers to instantly access verified driver details before or during their journey.



The initiative, launched by the Raipur administration, has been introduced to improve passenger safety and bring greater transparency to public transport.



By scanning the QR code, commuters can view the driver's name, vehicle registration number and other essential details.



Rickshaw drivers say the system will boost passenger confidence by making rides safer and more transparent.

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The large-scale rollout has also earned a place in the Golden Book of World Records, with officials claiming it to be the world's first QR code-based initiative for three-wheelers.



As technology reshapes daily travel, Raipur's three-wheeler QR code system is helping make every journey safer, more transparent and more secure.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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