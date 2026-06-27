Mumbai Mega Block: Locals On CR, WR To Be Affected; Check Revised Train Schedule For Sunday

Commuters on Mumbai's Central and Trans-Harbour railway corridors are likely to face disruptions on Sunday, June 28, as Central Railway has announced a mega block for essential maintenance work.

On the Central Line, the block will be in force on the Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. During this period, local train services on the affected slow corridors may be regulated, diverted or delayed.

The Trans-Harbour Line will also be affected, with a block scheduled on the Up and Down harbour lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Passengers travelling between Thane, Vashi, Nerul and adjoining stations have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time.

No block has been announced on the Harbour Line or the Uran Line.

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Meanwhile, Western Railway has said that no daytime “Jumbo Block” will be undertaken on its suburban section on Sunday, June 28. However, an overnight jumbo block will be operated on the Up and Down fast lines between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 11.30 pm on Saturday, June 27, to 4.30 am on Sunday, June 28.

The overnight Western Railway block is being undertaken for maintenance of railway tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment. During the block period, fast local services between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali will be diverted to operate on the slow lines.

Some Up and Down suburban local train services are expected to remain cancelled due to the block. Western Railway said the list of cancelled trains will be available at the offices of concerned station masters across the suburban section.

Railway authorities have appealed to commuters to check service updates before travelling and cooperate with staff during the maintenance period.

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