Netanyahu 'Unhappy': Turkiye's Erdogan Accuses Israel Of Plotting To Sabotage US-Iran Truce

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cautioned that Israel must not be allowed to derail the ongoing ceasefire process between the and , while alleging that Prime Minister is dissatisfied with the truce.

Speaking on regional tensions, Erdogan said Israel's government “is known to be unhappy with the ceasefire process” and warned against any attempts to sabotage diplomatic progress.

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According to Al Jazeera, he added that Turkiye is actively engaging in “necessary appeals and initiatives” aimed at easing tensions, extending the ceasefire, and ensuring negotiations continue, with expected to host further talks.

Erdogan expressed cautious optimism that dialogue between Washington and Tehran would persist despite underlying disagreements.

“The window of opportunity created by the ceasefire must be seized,” he said, underlining the importance of sustained diplomacy.

In sharp remarks on Israel's regional role, Erdogan stated, “If there is to be peace in our region, it will be despite the Zionist regime. If stability is achieved, it will again be despite the Israeli government.”

He also criticised Israel's military actions, saying they were damaging prospects for broader peace.

Reaffirming Turkiye's stance, Erdogan said Ankara would continue to defend “the rights of our brothers whose lands are occupied” in the and advocate for victims of violence in the region.

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