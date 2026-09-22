Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella To Join OpenAI, Nvidia Bosses At Trump-Xi Meal

Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella is planning to attend a White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping this coming week, according to a person familiar with the planning, joining leaders at Apple Inc., OpenAI and Nvidia Corp.

On Friday, US officials said Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Alphabet Inc. chief Sundar Pichai will be at the event. Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook is also set to attend the dinner on Sept. 24, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. The person familiar with the planning asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Microsoft declined to comment.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Qualcomm Inc. head Cristiano Amon are also set to go. OpenAI President Greg Brockman will also attend, the ChatGPT maker said Monday, alongside CEO Sam Altman.

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The summit stands to bring together some of the most powerful figures in the technology world in the middle of an escalating debate over artificial intelligence and how to control the technology. Tech leaders have been clashing since last week when Anthropic PBC CEO Dario Amodei called for an industrywide slowdown in AI development, warning of risks including large-scale cyberattacks.

The Trump administration has pushed back against the need for additional regulations or any US slowdown in developing the technology, saying among other things that this would hand China the advantage. China has also criticized Amodei's remarks, describing them as "fearmongering."

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Brockman's planned attendance was reported earlier by Politico.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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