Mayon Volcano Erupts In Philippines, Blasting Ash 3 Kilometres High | Watch Video

Mayon Volcano in the Philippines erupted on Friday, October 30, sending an ash column approximately 3 kilometres into the sky. The eruption prompted authorities to raise the alert level and introduce precautionary measures as ash fell on nearby communities. Residents in Legazpi reportedly heard rumbling from the mountain before the ash cloud rose. In neighbouring Guinobatan, people were seen wearing masks as volcanic ash settled over the town.



Mayon Volcano Alert Level Raised To 3



Authorities raised Mayon's alert level to 3 on a five-level scale, indicating increased volcanic activity and the possibility of further hazardous events. A six kilometre danger zone around the volcano has been closed off. Classes have also been cancelled across Albay province as officials take steps to protect residents from potential risks. Volcanic ash can cause breathing difficulties and irritate the eyes, while heavier deposits may affect roads, buildings and water supplies. Residents in affected areas are advised to follow local safety instructions and limit exposure to ash.



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Why Mayon Volcano Is Closely Monitored



Located in Albay province in the Philippines' Bicol region, Mayon is known for its distinctive, near-symmetrical cone and frequent eruptions. It is one of the country's 24 active volcanoes. Its proximity to populated communities makes changes in its activity a concern for local authorities. Apart from ashfall, volcanic unrest can bring hazards such as falling rocks, lava flows and pyroclastic density currents, which consist of extremely hot gas, ash and volcanic debris moving rapidly down the slopes. Authorities will continue monitoring the volcano to assess whether its activity intensifies and whether additional protective measures are needed.



The immediate concern is the safety of communities living around Mayon as ash continues to affect nearby areas. Although an alert level of 3 does not automatically mean a major eruption is imminent, conditions can change quickly. Residents should rely on official updates, avoid restricted areas and use appropriate protection against ash while authorities assess the volcano's next phase of activity.



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