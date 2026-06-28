'Least Contributors Cannot Bear Greatest Burden': Modi's Climate Message From Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles during his visit to the island nation, placed climate justice at the heart of his remarks, asserting that countries with the smallest contribution to global warming should not face the heaviest consequences of the climate crisis.

Modi was conferred the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest recognition for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Accepting the honour, the prime minister dedicated it to nations battling climate change and reaffirmed India's commitment to sustainable development and global environmental cooperation.

"Those who have contributed the least to climate change should not bear the greatest burden of its consequences," Modi said, highlighting the disproportionate impact of rising sea levels, extreme weather events and ecological challenges on vulnerable island nations.

ALSO READ: India Deepens Indian Ocean Outreach With 19 New Agreements In Seychelles

The prime minister stressed that climate action must be guided by fairness, responsibility and collective efforts, while developing economies require greater access to resources, technology and climate finance to address growing environmental challenges.

Reiterating India's role as a “trusted partner” for Seychelles, Modi said both countries would continue cooperation in areas including renewable energy, environmental protection, climate resilience and sustainable development. He also called for stronger collaboration among nations of the Global South to address shared challenges.

Modi's remarks come as small island states continue to seek greater international support for climate adaptation and financing, arguing that they face severe climate risks despite having a limited role in creating the crisis.

The prime minister also highlighted India-Seychelles cooperation in maritime security, healthcare, education, technology and development partnerships, underlining the growing strategic ties between the two nations.

(With PTI inputs)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.