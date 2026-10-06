Kenya Imports First Ebola Case From Congo, Says Patient Died

Health authorities in Kenya confirmed an Ebola infection in a traveler who recently arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking the country's first imported case linked to the outbreak in central Africa.

The Kenyan citizen fell ill in Congo a month ago and traveled by road to the Ugandan capital, Health Secretary Aden Duale told reporters in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday. The patient arrived in the Kenyan capital on Oct. 3 by plane and died Monday, he said.

“The patient was given supportive treatment, but regrettably passed on last night,” Duale said. “Arrangements for safe and dignified burial of the deceased are ongoing, and the burial is planned later today in line with Ebola safe and dignified burial protocols.”

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The authorities have listed 28 contacts including family members, plane passengers and health workers, he said. They will be isolated for 21 days. Authorities have also identified 23 other passengers and four crew members that had been on the same flight to Nairobi.

The case comes as the World Health Organization warns the outbreak in eastern Congo is “outpacing” responders amid violence, displacement and weak surveillance systems. The crisis is driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or antibody treatments.

More than 8,000 people have been infected and at least 4,000 have died since the outbreak was declared almost five months ago.

Kenya, East Africa's biggest economy, in June halted construction of a US-funded Ebola isolation facility at a military airbase after the project was frozen by a High Court judge. The plan also sparked popular protests by local residents who said the facility would expose their community to a high risk of contagion from the deadly virus.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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