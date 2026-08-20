Japan Says North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile Amid US-South Korea Military Drill

Japan said North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile on Thursday, prompting an emergency response from Tokyo as the US and South Korea conduct a joint military exercise.

Japan's Prime Minister's Office issued an alert on X, saying: “[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow.”

The Prime Minister's Office also posted instructions issued by the prime minister in response to the suspected launch at 17:08.

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The instructions called for maximum efforts to gather and analyse information and provide the public with timely and appropriate updates. In a separate post on X, the government also directed authorities to ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels and other assets, while taking all possible precautionary measures and maintaining readiness for contingencies.

The launch comes amid ongoing US-South Korea military drills, which North Korea has consistently opposed. Japan's initial alert did not provide further details on the missile, including its type, launch location or flight path. More information is expected as authorities continue to analyse the launch.

On August 12, Japan had said that North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile which prompted an emergency response from Tokyo.

Earlier this year, Yonhap News agency citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea fired about 10 ballistic missiles, days after leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a second test of cruise missiles from the country's newest warship.

Japan's Coast Guard earlier said there had been a launch and that a suspected ballistic missile had likely splashed down.

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Public broadcaster NHK said it landed in waters outside of the country's exclusive economic zone, citing an unidentified Japanese defense ministry official.

The firing coincides with annual US-South Korea military drills running from March 9 to March 19. North Korea has long criticized the exercises as a rehearsal for war.

The launch also follows Pyongyang's call for Washington to recognize it as a nuclear state at its first ruling Workers' Party congress in five years. North Korea has also slammed the US for its “shameless” attack on Iran.

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