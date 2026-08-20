Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Rises Above 24,200, Sensex Rallies Nearly 600 Points; MMTC Surges 8%

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Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Thursday, halteing a seven-day losing streak. The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.6% to 24,225 and the BSE Sensex rose as much as 585 points or 0.8% to 77,494.79.

Asian stock markets traded higher on Thursday, tracking a rebound on Wall Street as a retreat in US Treasury yields helped improve risk appetite. South Korea's Kospi led the gains, rising 4.41%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.21% and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.29%.

The positive regional cues followed a recovery in US equities. The S&P 500 ended a three-session losing run on Wednesday as longer-dated Treasury yields retreated from multi-year highs after the US government announced measures aimed at easing stress in the bond market.

US equity futures were also slightly higher in early Asian trading. S&P 500 futures gained about 0.1%, Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 19 points, or 0.04%.

Despite the improvement in equities, elevated crude prices and geopolitical tensions remained potential headwinds for markets. Crude was trading around $91.2 a barrel as investors continued to assess developments following the expiry of the 60-day deadline without a resolution.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the Nifty could remain under pressure because of weak global cues, elevated crude prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

Khemka also flagged higher long-term bond yields in the US, Germany and Japan as a concern for emerging-market equities, as higher returns in developed-market debt could make those assets relatively more attractive.

Bitcoin was another major mover in global markets. The cryptocurrency extended its rally on Wednesday night, climbing about 7% to move above the $69,000 mark.