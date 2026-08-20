Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Rises Above 24,200, Sensex Rallies Nearly 600 Points; MMTC Surges 8%
Nifty IT rose 0.79%, while Nifty Financial Services gained 0.78% and Nifty Realty advanced 0.71%. Nifty Oil and Gas fell 0.21%, while Nifty Energy declined 0.04%.
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Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Thursday, halteing a seven-day losing streak. The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.6% to 24,225 and the BSE Sensex rose as much as 585 points or 0.8% to 77,494.79.
Asian stock markets traded higher on Thursday, tracking a rebound on Wall Street as a retreat in US Treasury yields helped improve risk appetite. South Korea's Kospi led the gains, rising 4.41%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.21% and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.29%.
The positive regional cues followed a recovery in US equities. The S&P 500 ended a three-session losing run on Wednesday as longer-dated Treasury yields retreated from multi-year highs after the US government announced measures aimed at easing stress in the bond market.
US equity futures were also slightly higher in early Asian trading. S&P 500 futures gained about 0.1%, Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 19 points, or 0.04%.
Despite the improvement in equities, elevated crude prices and geopolitical tensions remained potential headwinds for markets. Crude was trading around $91.2 a barrel as investors continued to assess developments following the expiry of the 60-day deadline without a resolution.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the Nifty could remain under pressure because of weak global cues, elevated crude prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.
Khemka also flagged higher long-term bond yields in the US, Germany and Japan as a concern for emerging-market equities, as higher returns in developed-market debt could make those assets relatively more attractive.
Bitcoin was another major mover in global markets. The cryptocurrency extended its rally on Wednesday night, climbing about 7% to move above the $69,000 mark.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Put Writers Add OI At 24,200
Put open interest has seen its biggest addition around the 24,200 strike, with the chart showing an increase of roughly 88 lakh contracts. The 24,300 strike also saw a sizeable addition in Put OI.
Stock Market Live: 24,500 Emerges As Key Nifty Call Wall
The 24,500 strike has the highest Call open interest in the Nifty options chain at around 13.6 lakh contracts. Call positions are also heavy at 24,900, where open interest stands at roughly 13.5 lakh contracts.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Put OI Peaks At 24,000 Strike
Nifty options positioning shows the 24,000 strike carrying the highest Put open interest at around 15.8 lakh contracts. The 24,200 strike follows with roughly 15.2 lakh contracts, while 23,500 also has significant Put positions.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Starts Turtlemint Fintech At Buy, Sets Rs 190 Target
Jefferies initiated coverage on Turtlemint Fintech with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 190. The brokerage expects revenue to grow at a three-year compound annual rate of 38%, supported by premium growth and higher take rates.
Jefferies expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to reach 10% by FY29 from a loss in FY26. Turtlemint holds a 20% share in the point-of-sales-person insurance channel, making it the third-largest player.
Stock Market Live: Elara Securities Expects RBI To Raise Rates In FY27
Garima Kapoor of Elara Securities said the RBI could raise interest rates at least once in FY27, with the first quarter of 2027 being an appropriate window. Kapoor expects the RBI’s decision to align with the US Federal Reserve’s stance.
Kapoor said India’s growth remains strong despite economic headwinds and noted that the US is introducing measures to control bond yields.
Stock Market Live: Tata Communications, Tata Elxsi Lead Tata Group Stock Gains
Tata Communications rose 2.22%, while Tata Elxsi gained 2.11% and Nelco advanced 1.92%. Tata Power fell 0.63%, while Voltas declined 0.25%.
Stock Market Live: Adani Group Stocks Gain, NDTV Rises Over 1.5%
All Adani Group stocks traded higher. NDTV rose 1.57%, Ambuja Cements gained 1.15% and ACC advanced 1.08%. Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy and Adani Enterprises added between 0.50% and 0.80%.
Stock Market Live: Vaibhav Global, Senco Gold Lead Jewellery Stock Gains
Vaibhav Global rose 2.44%, while Senco Gold gained 1.81% and PC Jeweller advanced 1.14%. Renaissance Global and Motisons fell 0.28% and 0.12%, respectively.
Stock Market Live: MMTC Jumps 8%, MRPL Falls Over 2%
MMTC rose 8.43% to Rs 67.39. Muthoot Finance, Hindustan Copper, MCX and Hindustan Zinc gained between 2.56% and 3.71%, while Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals fell 2.56% to Rs 172.
Stock Market Live: Newgen Software, LatentView Lead Gains In IT Stocks
Newgen Software rose 2.21%, while LatentView Analytics gained 1.99% and Zensar Technologies advanced 1.65%. Infosys climbed 1.49%, while Oracle Financial Services Software fell 0.59%.
Stock Market Live: SpiceJet Shares Rise Nearly 3%, IndiGo Edges Higher
SpiceJet shares gained 2.88%, while InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, rose 0.10%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty IT, Financial Services Lead Sectoral Gains
Nifty IT rose 0.79%, while Nifty Financial Services gained 0.78% and Nifty Realty advanced 0.71%. Nifty Oil and Gas fell 0.21%, while Nifty Energy declined 0.04%.
Nifty Rises Above 24,200, Sensex Rallies Nearly 600 Points
The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.6% to 24,225.
The BSE Sensex rose as much as 585 points or 0.8% to 77,494.79
Stock Market Live: Sensex Gains 559 Points, Nifty Rises Above 24,200
The Sensex rose 558.77 points, or 0.73%, to 77,468.45. The Nifty 50 gained 147.15 points, or 0.61%, to 24,225.45.
Stock Market Live: Key Insider Trades Put Apollo Hospitals, NCC On Radar
Several promoter and promoter-group transactions were reported, including purchases in NCC and Kilburn Engineering and pledges at Apollo Hospitals and Eveready.
• NCC promoter group bought 2,14,546 shares.
• Kilburn Engineering promoters bought 30,000 and 20,000 shares respectively.
• Apollo Hospitals promoter pledged 81,000 shares.
• Eveready promoter pledged 2,32,266 shares.
• Baazar Style Retail promoter sold 1,50,000 shares.
Stock Market Live: United Spirits Gets FSSAI Order Revoked
United Spirits said FSSAI has revoked its June 29, 2026 order relating to a product manufactured at its Baramati unit.
• FSSAI revoked the June 29, 2026 order.
• Company said there is no material financial or operational impact
Stock Market Live: Astra Microwave Converts Space-Tech Arm Into Company
Astra Microwave has changed the legal structure of its wholly owned space technology subsidiary.
• Astra Space Technologies Private Limited converted into Astra Space Technologies Limited.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Higher
The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar. The local currency appreciated as much as 20 paise to 95.56 against the greenback.
Stock Market Live: Gravita India Plans 59,200 MTPA Copper Recycling Expansion
Gravita India plans to add significant copper recycling capacity at Mundra as part of its expansion programme.
• Plans 59,200 MTPA copper recycling capacity addition.
• Capacity targeted by March 31, 2029.
• Estimated cost: about Rs 64 crore.
Stock Market Live: Vedant Fashions, Shivalik Bimetal Exit ASM
Three stocks are being excluded from the Additional Surveillance Measure framework, changing their exchange surveillance status.
• Vedant Fashions Limited excluded.
• Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited excluded.
• Shilpa Medicare Limited excluded.
Stock Market Live: Technocraft Industries Added To Short-Term ASM
Technocraft Industries has been shortlisted under the exchange's short-term Additional Surveillance Measure framework.
• Technocraft Industries (India) Limited added to the Short-Term ASM Framework Stage.
Stock Market Live: Jain Irrigation Rating Outlook Remains Negative At CRISIL
CRISIL retained Jain Irrigation's ratings while highlighting refinancing requirements as a key concern.
• Long-term rating: BBB-/Negative.
• Short-term rating: A3.
• Ratings cover Rs 2,930 crore of bank facilities and Rs 785.63 crore of NCDs.
• Refinancing of Rs 652 crore debt due in FY27 remains a key concern.
Stock Market Live: Hexaware Denies Evidence Of Data Breach
Hexaware Technologies has rejected reports of a potential cybersecurity incident, saying it has found no reliable evidence of a system or customer data breach.
• Company denies reliable evidence of system or customer data breach after media reports.
• Hexaware has also launched “Zero Vulnerability”, an AI-led cybersecurity offering.
Stock Market Live: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering To Consider Fund Raise
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering has scheduled a board meeting to consider a potential fund raising, putting the stock on the corporate-action radar.
• Board to decide on fund raising.
Stock Market Live: Tempsens Instruments Reports 24.83% FY26 EBITDA Margin
Tempsens Instruments enters the IPO market with higher income, profit and EBITDA over the three years to FY26.
Tempsens Instruments
• Total Income: Rs 455.86 crore in FY26 versus Rs 382.47 crore in FY25 and Rs 278.04 crore in FY24.
• Profit After Tax: Rs 71.07 crore in FY26 versus Rs 62.56 crore in FY25 and Rs 40.92 crore in FY24.
• EBITDA: Rs 113.17 crore in FY26 versus Rs 97.32 crore in FY25 and Rs 61.13 crore in FY24.
• EBITDA Margin: 24.83% in FY26 versus 25.45% in FY25 and 21.99% in FY24.
Stock Market Live: Tempsens Instruments IPO Opens Today At Rs 650 Crore
Tempsens Instruments' Rs 650 crore IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, adding a fresh primary-market offering to the session.
• Issue size: Rs 650 crore.
• Fresh issue: 0.32 crore shares aggregating to Rs 95 crore.
• Offer for sale: 1.85 crore shares aggregating to Rs 555 crore.
• Subscription opens August 20 and closes August 24, 2026.
Stock Market Live: BSE To Explore MSCI-Linked India Futures And Options
BSE plans to explore derivatives linked to MSCI India indexes, potentially expanding its equity derivatives product offering.
• BSE to explore launching India futures and options linked to MSCI indexes.
Stock Market Live: Texmaco Defence Subsidiary Gets External Investor
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has brought in an external investor into its defence technology subsidiary, reducing its ownership from wholly owned status.
• Invested Rs 6.88 crore in Texmaco Defence Technologies.
• VAGUS DEF TECH & AEROSPACE FUND-1 acquired a 30% stake.
• Texmaco Defence Technologies becomes a 70%-owned subsidiary.
Stock Market Live: Titagarh Rail Gets Indian Railways Approved Vendor Status
Titagarh Rail Systems has received approved vendor status for supplying traction motors to Indian Railways, expanding its addressable railway product portfolio.
• Approved for supply of 3-phase locomotive traction motors.
• Manufacturing capacity approved at 1,200 motors per annum.
Stock Market Live: EMS Emerges L1 Bidder For Rs 191 Crore Kota Project
EMS has emerged as the lowest bidder for a water infrastructure project under the AMRUT 2.0 programme.
• Project value: Rs 190.86 crore.
• Includes a 100 MLD water treatment plant and distribution network.
• Includes five years of operations and maintenance.
Stock Market Live: IndiQube Wins Rs 68 Crore Bengaluru Workspace Deal
IndiQube Spaces has secured a major workspace contract in Bengaluru, adding a large enterprise customer to its portfolio.
• Secured a 1,300-seat workspace deal.
• Contract value is around Rs 68 crore.
• Customer is a leading global audio series platform.
Stock Market Live: Ramco Systems Wins Engine MRO Digital Transformation Deal
Ramco Systems has been selected by Pem-Air for an aviation software deployment, adding to its engine maintenance, repair and overhaul business.
• Pem-Air selected Ramco Aviation Software for engine MRO digital transformation.
Stock Market Live: HOEC Plans Four Wells To Restore PY-1 Field Output
Hindustan Oil Exploration plans additional drilling at its existing PY-1 field as it seeks to restore production.
• Plans to drill four additional wells.
• Drilling will use the existing SUN platform and pipeline.
• Rs 3,400 crore has already been invested in the field.
Stock Market Live: Phoenix Mills Entities Raise Combined Stake To 45%
Phoenix Mills and its subsidiary Offbeat Developers have received additional shares and CCDs in O2 Renewable Energy XXVIII, taking their combined holding to 45%.
• O2 Renewable Energy XXVIII allotted 2,74,332 equity shares and 24,690 CCDs to Phoenix Mills.
• Offbeat Developers received 3,02,568 equity shares and 27,231 CCDs.
• Combined holding now stands at 45%.
Stock Market Live: Nitin Spinners Raises Renewable Energy Stake To 7.36%
Nitin Spinners has increased its holding in CGE II Hybrid Energy, expanding its exposure to renewable energy.
• Acquired 85.68 lakh shares.
• Total holding rises to 2.57 crore shares, or 7.36%.
Stock Market Live: RITES To Sell Entire 13% Stake In Elicius Energy
RITES will exit Elicius Energy by selling its entire stake to its promoter/director, ending the company's association with the renewable-energy business.
• RITES to sell its entire 13% stake, comprising 1,573 shares.
• Sale price: Rs 38.49 per share.
• Total consideration: Rs 60,544.77.
• Elicius Energy will cease to be an associate.
• Completion expected by September 30, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Behari Lal Engineering Sees Multiple Block Transactions
Behari Lal Engineering saw several large trades involving mutual funds, investors and brokerages.
• 360 ONE Mutual Fund bought 5.05 lakh shares at Rs 470.13.
• Sanjay Popatlal Jain bought 3 lakh shares at Rs 478.55.
• KIFS Enterprise bought 1.10 lakh shares at Rs 520.45.
• Patronus Tradetech bought 28,908 shares at Rs 490.17.
Stock Market Live: Shiprocket Sees Institutional Buying In Block Deals
Shiprocket saw multiple institutional purchases in block transactions, with Goldman Sachs among the buyers.
• Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 40.24 lakh shares at Rs 131.
• NK Securities Research bought 67.83 lakh shares at Rs 140.83.
• Irage Broking Services bought 5.07 lakh shares at Rs 142.57.
• Junomoneta Finsol sold 2.62 lakh shares at Rs 143
Stock Market Live: Aster DM Sees Large Stake Sale, Institutional Buying
Aster DM saw a major stake sale by Centella Mauritius Holdings alongside purchases by several institutional investors.
• Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited sold 5.81 crore shares at Rs 766.17 per share.
• HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1.50 crore shares at Rs 766.10 per share.
• Citigroup Global Markets Singapore bought 52.88 lakh shares at Rs 766.10 per share.
• Integrated Core Strategies Asia bought 49.95 lakh shares at Rs 766.14 per share.
• Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 45.68 lakh shares at Rs 766.10 per share.
Stock Market Live: Groww Sees 7.47 Crore Shares Change Hands In Block Deal
Groww saw a large block transaction involving YC Holdings II, LLC, putting the stock on the block-deal radar.
• YC Holdings II, LLC sold 7.47 crore shares at Rs 192.16 per share.
Stock Market Live: Bandhan Bank, Manappuram Finance, SAIL Under F&O Ban
Three stocks entered the F&O ban list for Thursday, putting their derivatives activity under exchange restrictions.
• Bandhan Bank
• Manappuram Finance
• SAIL
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,000 Put Has Maximum Open Interest
Nifty options positioning shows the 24,000 strike carrying the maximum put open interest for the August 25 expiry.
• Maximum Put Open Interest: 24,000.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,500 Call Has Maximum Open Interest
Options positioning for the August 25 expiry shows 24,500 as the largest call open interest strike, putting the level on the derivatives radar.
• Maximum Call Open Interest: 24,500.
Stock Market Live: PLI Schemes Deliver Rs 22.7 Lakh Crore Production Boost
CLSA said PLI schemes have generated a large increase in investment and production, but job creation has lagged expectations.
CLSA
• Actual investments exceeded Rs 2.4 lakh crore as of March 2026.
• Production/sales boost stood at about Rs 22.7 lakh crore.
• Job creation was almost 1.4 million.
• Cumulative incentive disbursement stood at Rs 35,400 crore, or 18% of announced outlays.
• Job creation was lower than expected.
Stock Market Live: Lohia Corp Reports 59.5% Revenue Growth In Q1
Lohia Corp reported sharply higher revenue and profit in the June quarter, with EBITDA margin also expanding year on year.
Lohia Corp (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 59.5% to Rs 503 Cr versus Rs 315 Cr YoY.
- EBITDA at Rs 100.2 Cr versus Rs 36.3 Cr YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 20% versus 11.5% YoY.
- Net Profit at Rs 66.6 Cr versus Rs 16.8 Cr YoY.
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Sees Improving India Earnings Cycle
Morgan Stanley said strong Q1 revenue growth translated into stronger earnings growth, supporting its view that India's earnings cycle is improving.
Morgan Stanley
• Margins held up better than expected despite input cost pressures.
• Close to two-thirds of coverage stocks reported earnings growth.
• Broad market earnings growth continued to outpace narrow market indices.
• Overweight on Adani Ports, Divi's Lab, Eternal, Grasim, Hyundai, ICICI Bank, Leela and Titan.
• Underweight on Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Dabur, Dalmia, Havells, SBI Cards and Wipro.
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Prefers CG Power, BEL, Cummins, L&T
Macquarie sees sustained public and private capital expenditure supporting the capital goods sector, despite margin pressure.
Macquarie
• Q1 saw strong revenue growth and robust backlog accretion.
• Margin pressure persisted with mixed order intake.
• Public capex remains supportive while private capex momentum strengthens.
• Prefers CG Power, Bharat Electronics, Cummins and L&T.
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Flags Rural Demand Risk From Weakening Monsoon
Macquarie warned that a weaker August-September monsoon could weigh on rural consumption and sentiment.
Macquarie
• Latest forecast points to weakening monsoon in August and September.
• Rural consumption could be at risk.
• Rural sentiment may be hit.
• Prefer Titan, Lenskart and Marico.
• Remain concerned about rural-focused names such as Britannia and Dabur.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Favour 2W Stocks TVS Motor, Eicher Motors
Jefferies sees an improving earnings trajectory for two-wheeler manufacturers while remaining cautious on four-wheeler names.
Jefferies
• Says 2W OEMs have demonstrated superior ability to translate top-line growth into EBIT.
• Street earnings for 2Ws inflected up in Q3CY26.
• 4W stocks continue to see earnings downgrades.
• Prefer TVS Motor and Eicher Motors; Underperform on Tata Motors PV and Hyundai.
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Vodafone Idea At Rs 17 Target
Citi retained its positive view on Vodafone Idea, pointing to improving subscriber trends and better funding visibility.
Citi
• Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 17.
• Says network investments are driving improving subscriber metrics.
• Funding visibility has improved.
• Management continues to see substantial ARPU headroom within the existing subscriber base.
Stock Market Live: Godrej Consumer Gets Buy, Outperform Calls From Brokerages
Goldman Sachs and Macquarie retained positive views on Godrej Consumer, with both highlighting execution as a key driver.
Goldman Sachs
• Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,175.
• Says strategic direction remains intact, with focus shifting towards execution.
• Expects incense sticks to be rapidly scaled up, while LV remains a priority.
Macquarie
• Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,150.
• Says an India CEO appointment could aid execution.
• Expects innovation and a balance between core and emerging categories to support growth.
Stock Market Live: Emmvee Photo Target Raised To Rs 440 By Jefferies
Jefferies raised its target price on Emmvee Photo, citing its early move into TOPCon cells and strong order book.
Jefferies
• Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 440 from Rs 400.
• Raises FY27/28 EBITDA estimates by 2%/7%.
• Forecasts 33% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29.
• Says the stock trades at 6.8x forward EV/EBITDA after a recent correction.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Initiates Bajaj Housing Finance With Hold
Jefferies initiated coverage on Bajaj Housing Finance with a Hold rating, citing strong growth and asset quality but premium valuations.
Jefferies
• Initiate Hold with TP of Rs 92.
• Expects 23% AUM CAGR over FY26-29.
• Expects spreads to moderate and bottom out in FY27.
• Forecasts 20% EPS CAGR over FY26-29.
• Premium valuations cap upside.
Stock Market Live: Swiggy Gets Jefferies Buy Rating, Rs 435 Target
Jefferies retained its bullish view on Swiggy as shareholder approval of the foreign ownership framework moves its Instamart strategy forward.
Jefferies
• Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 435.
• Says approval of the 49.5% foreign ownership cap moves the IOCC transition closer.
• Says the move supports management's plan for a 1P inventory-led model at Instamart.
• Estimates this could drive 80 bps of margin upside.
Stock Market Live: Leela Palace Target Raised By Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley retained its positive view on Leela Palace, citing strong July hotel operating data.
Morgan Stanley
• Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 600.
• India's ARR and RevPAR grew around 12.4% and 17.6% YoY in July.
• Delhi RevPAR grew 26.6% YoY, compared with 20.1% YoY growth in June 2026.
Stock Market Live: IDFC First Bank Upsizes Dollar Notes Issue To $600 Million
IDFC First Bank has increased the size of its senior notes issuance under its medium-term note programme.
• Issue size increased to USD 600 million from USD 500 million.
• Upsized by an additional USD 100 million under the EMTN programme.
Stock Market Live: Ceigall India Wins Rs 274 Crore Highway LOA
Ceigall India has secured another letter of acceptance for a highway project, taking its order wins over the past two days above Rs 2,400 crore.
• Fifth LOA on NH-913, Frontier Highway, worth Rs 274 crore.
• Five LOAs in two days now total Rs 2,423.70 crore.
• Projects cover 278 km of road construction in Arunachal Pradesh.
Stock Market Live: Gabriel India Approves Rs 1,881 Crore Preferential Issue
Gabriel India's shareholders have approved a large preferential issue alongside the proposed acquisition of a stake in HL Mando Anand India.
• 1,44,04,204 equity shares to be issued to Asia Investments Private Limited at Rs 1,305.89 per share.
• Issue size aggregates to Rs 1,881.03 crore.
• Shareholders also approved acquisition of HL Mando Anand India stake from Asia Investments through a material related-party transaction.
Stock Market Live: HEG Gets NCLT Approval For Demerger Scheme
HEG has received NCLT approval for a demerger involving its graphite and energy businesses, with shareholders set to receive shares in the new structure.
• Demerger scheme approved for HEG Graphite Limited and Bhilwara Energy Limited.
• Shareholders to receive shares in a 1:1 ratio.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Life Gets IRDAI Nod For CEO, CFO Reappointments
HDFC Life has received regulatory approval for the continued appointment of its managing director and chief financial officer.
• IRDAI approved reappointment of Vibha Padalkar as MD & CEO for five years.
• Niraj Shah approved as CFO for five years.
Stock Market Live: Cipla Gets NCLT Nod For Inzpera Amalgamation
Cipla has received regulatory approval for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary Inzpera Healthsciences with the company.
• NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Inzpera Healthsciences with Cipla.
Stock Market Live: Hyundai Motor India To Hike Prices Up To 1%
Hyundai Motor India will raise vehicle prices across its portfolio from September, with the company citing higher input and commodity costs.
• Price increase of up to 1%.
• New prices effective from September 2026.
Stock Market Live: CP Plus Gets Nod To Raise Up To Rs 1,500 Crore
Aditya Infotech's CP Plus business has received approval to raise funds through an equity issue, putting the proposed capital raise in focus.
• Approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through equity shares.
• Fund raise can be undertaken through a public issue and/or QIP.
Stock Market Live: RBI Rate-Hike Bets Strengthen After Hawkish Minutes
Brokerage views on the RBI minutes point to a possible shift towards tighter policy, with both Goldman Sachs and BofA expecting 50 basis points of hikes in FY27.
Goldman Sachs
• Expects 50 bps of cumulative policy rate hikes, with 25 bps each in December 2026 and February 2027.
• Says members acknowledged that food and fuel inflation could trigger second-round effects.
• Core-goods inflation pressure appears to be firming, while pass-through to core services remains limited.
BofA
• Says the RBI delivered a dovish hold but minutes indicated caution.
• Expects 50 bps of hikes in FY27.
• Says the real rate could turn negative from Q3FY27 through Q1FY28 based on revised inflation projections.
Stock Market Live: Motilal Oswal’s Khemka Expects Nifty To Remain Under Pressure
Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said weak global cues, crude prices near $91.20 a barrel, geopolitical tensions and higher global bond yields could keep the Nifty under pressure.
He said IT stocks gained on value buying, while government incentives supported city gas distributors. Higher crude costs weighed on refiners, while sugar stocks gained as domestic and global prices rose.
Stock Market Live: Crude Trades Near $91 As Geopolitical Tensions Persist
Crude traded around $91.20 a barrel as investors assessed geopolitical developments after the 60-day deadline expired without a resolution. Higher crude prices remained a concern for equity markets.
Stock Market Live: US Equity Futures Edge Higher In Asian Trade
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.3%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 19 points, or 0.04%.
Stock Market Live: S&P 500 Ends Three-Session Losing Run
The S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday as longer-dated US Treasury yields retreated from multi-year highs. The decline followed US government measures aimed at easing pressure in the bond market.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rise As US Treasury Yields Retreat
South Korea’s Kospi rose 4.41%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.21% and Australia’s ASX 200 advanced 0.29%. Asian markets followed a rebound on Wall Street as US Treasury yields declined.
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