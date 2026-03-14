North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile, Japan Says

North Korea fired about 10 ballistic missiles on Saturday, Yonhap News agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, days after leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a second test this week of cruise missiles from the country's newest warship.

Japan's Coast Guard earlier said there had been a launch and that a suspected ballistic missile had likely splashed down. Public broadcaster NHK said it landed in waters outside of the country's exclusive economic zone, citing an unidentified Japanese defense ministry official.

The firing coincides with annual US–South Korea military drills running from March 9 to March 19. North Korea has long criticized the exercises as a rehearsal for war.

The launch also follows Pyongyang's call for Washington to recognize it as a nuclear state at its first ruling Workers' Party congress in five years. North Korea has also slammed the US for its “shameless” attack on Iran.

Yonhap earlier reported, citing South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, that President Donald Trump remained hopeful of meeting North Korean leader Kim during the US leader's upcoming trip to China. Prime Minister Kim told Trump at a meeting at the White House that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung views the US president as the only leader capable of resolving issues on the Korean Peninsula, the report said.

Last month North Korean leader Kim said it may be possible to improve relations with the US if Washington recognizes his country as a nuclear power.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gave instructions to gather information on the launch and ensure safety of aircraft and vessels, according to a statement from her office. No further details were immediately available.

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