Lebanon War Escalates: Israel Says Nearing Capture Of Key Hezbollah Stronghold Bint Jbeil

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said it has nearly completed the capture of Bint Jbeil, a key stronghold of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, claiming to have killed more than 100 fighters during ongoing operations in the area.

Describing the town as a symbolic centre of Hezbollah's influence, the Israeli military said its forces had encircled Bint Jbeil in recent weeks as part of a broader push to expand control in southern Lebanon following the collapse of a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.

The IDF said the operation is being led by its 98th Division, alongside Paratroopers, Commando units, and the Givati Infantry Brigade.

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According to a military statement shared on X, the spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces to the Arab media, Avichay Adraee said, “Over the past week, the forces completed the encirclement and launched an offensive in the town of Bint Jbeil.”

“The troops eliminated more than 100 terrorists from the Hezbollah terror organization in close-quarters combat and from the air, destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructures, and located hundreds of weapons in the area,” the statement added.

#عاجل قوات الفرقة 98 انجزت تطويق بلدة بنت جبيل وبدأت هجومًا عليها



????تواصل قوات لواء المظليين والكوماندوز وجفعاتي، تحت قيادة الفرقة 98 توسيع النشاط البري المركّز لتعزيز خط الدفاع الأمامي في جنوب لبنان.



????استكملت القوات خلال الأسبوع الأخير عملية تطويق بلدة بنت جبيل وبدأت هجومًا… pic.twitter.com/XygCQuKhU9 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 13, 2026

The military also confirmed that troops had seized the town's stadium, a site of historical significance where former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered a widely cited speech in 2000 following Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

“Bint Jbeil 2000: There was someone here who spoke and boasted about webs and spiders. Today, that man no longer exists, the stadium is gone, and his words are worth nothing,” said Brig. Gen. Guy Levy, commander of the 98th Division, in a message to troops.

“Bint Jbeil 2026: Our forces control the area, destroying terror infrastructure and dozens of terrorists,” he added.

Despite the IDF's claims of operational progress, fighting in the area appears ongoing. Lebanon's state news agency reported “fierce clashes,” noting that Israeli forces were still attempting to take control of remaining neighbourhoods. Hezbollah said it had launched rocket and small-arms attacks against Israeli troops advancing towards the town.

The IDF acknowledged that several soldiers have been wounded in the offensive, including two paratroopers injured in a rocket attack on Sunday. It added that operations are expected to continue for several more days as forces seek to eliminate remaining fighters and dismantle infrastructure.

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Separately, the Israeli military said it carried out a raid on a hospital in Bint Jbeil where armed operatives were allegedly based, killing around 20 gunmen and seizing weapons.

The developments coincide with planned talks between Israel and Lebanon scheduled to take place in Washington on Tuesday, hosted by the US State Department. The discussions come against the backdrop of growing concern in Washington over the scale of Israeli strikes, even as tensions involving Iran continue to shape the conflict dynamics.

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