Israel 'Destroys' Plane Used By Iran's Late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

The Israeli military said it destroyed an aircraft linked to Iran's slain Supreme Leader Syed Ali Khamenei during an overnight strike at Mehrabad Airport, according to a report by Reuters.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the aircraft had previously been used by senior Iranian officials and military personnel for both domestic and international travel, as well as to coordinate with allied countries.

“The Air Force destroyed the plane of the leader of the Iranian terror regime at the ‘Mehrabad' airport in Tehran,” the Israeli Air Force said.

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The military described the aircraft as a key logistical and diplomatic asset linked to Khamenei and other high-ranking officials.

According to Israeli military, the aircraft had played an important role in maintaining operational coordination between Iran and its regional allies.

“The destruction of the plane impairs the ability to coordinate between the leadership of the Iranian terror regime and Axis countries, in building military power, and in the regime's rehabilitation capability,” the Israeli military said.

Military officials added that the strike had removed “another strategic asset” from Iran's arsenal.

Mehrabad Airport, one of Tehran's oldest aviation hubs, primarily handles domestic and regional flights today. The facility is also considered a dual-use airport, hosting both civilian aviation activity and Iranian air force assets.

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Media reports said that the strike on the aircraft was part of a broader wave of Israeli air operations carried out over the past 24 hours.

The Israeli Air Force said it targeted more than 200 locations across western and central Iran, including military infrastructure.

“In the past day: The Air Force struck more than 200 targets in western and central Iran and continues to strike the ballistic missile array and defence systems of the Iranian terror regime,” the IAF said in a social media statement.

Military sources said the targets included operational headquarters used by Iranian forces, advanced air defence batteries, and facilities involved in the production and storage of munitions. The strikes come amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides intensifying military operations across the region.

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