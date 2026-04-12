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Israel Prepares For Potential Resumption Of War With Iran Amid Collapsed Ceasefire Talks

The Israeli army chief has placed forces on high alert, preparing for renewed conflict as US-Iran diplomatic negotiations reach a dead end, according to Al Jazeera.

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Israel Prepares For Potential Resumption Of War With Iran Amid Collapsed Ceasefire Talks
The dual blow of Israel's potential military mobilisation and the failure of international diplomacy is sending immediate shockwaves through global markets.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)

The Middle East teeters on the brink of an expanded conflict today, with Al Jazeera reporting that the Israeli army chief has explicitly ordered his forces to prepare for a possible resumption of war on Iran. This stark military escalation, broadcast by the Qatar-based news network, arrives at a critical and volatile moment for the region, directly following the abrupt collapse of international diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing hostilities.

Ceasefire Talks Hit Dead End

The alarming directive from Israel coincides with a complete standstill in US-Iran ceasefire negotiations. High-stakes diplomatic talks aimed at ending the six-week war have officially failed. Following 21 hours of gruelling, face-to-face marathon negotiations in Pakistan, the US delegation—led by Vice President J.D. Vance and featuring key figures like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff—could not reach a consensus with an Iranian delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

The talks ultimately collapsed over profound strategic disagreements. A major roadblock was the inability to agree on the control and safe passage of vessels through the heavily contested Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, Iranian officials maintained a hardline stance, asserting that any successful truce hinged entirely on the United States acknowledging Iran's "legitimate rights and interests." With neither side willing to concede, Vice President Vance confirmed the US delegation's return without a resolution.

Global Economic Shockwaves

The dual blow of Israel's potential military mobilisation and the failure of international diplomacy is sending immediate shockwaves through global markets.

ALSO READ: 'Committed To Safeguarding Interests': Iran Maintains Hardline As First Phase Of US Talks Concludes

Crude Oil and Gold

Physical crude markets are bracing for severe shortages, driving up record premiums amid widespread geopolitical panic. Simultaneously, gold prices have surged as the breakdown of talks weakens the US dollar, triggering a massive wave of safe-haven investments.

Indian Equity Markets 

The ripple effects are heavily impacting global equities. In India, the geopolitical standoff has resulted in a massive war-led sell-off, with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) dumping Rs 1.6 lakh crore in Indian equities since the conflict began.
As Israel readies its armed forces and diplomatic channels remain deadlocked, the international community now faces the grim economic and humanitarian prospects of a prolonged regional war.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Talks Stall, Oil Jitters Return: Market Experts On How DStreet Can React On Monday

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