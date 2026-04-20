'Israel Never Talked Me Into The War With Iran': Trump Hits Out At Critics

US President Donald Trump has pushed back strongly against critics and media reports suggesting that Israel persuaded him to engage in military action against Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump made it clear that his decision was driven by the October 7, 2023 terror attacks and his long-held belief that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

“Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did,” he wrote.

Trump went on to express disbelief at what he called “FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls,” claiming that “90% of what they say are lies and made up stories” and that the polls are rigged, comparing them to the 2020 US Presidential Election and results in Venezuela.

Also Read: Trump Says Willing To Meet Iranian Regime Leaders Himself; Hopeful Of Breakthrough In Islamabad

He sounded an optimistic note on Iran's future, predicting positive outcomes following what he described as regime change.

“Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn't like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing – And if Iran's new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future! (sic),” Trump added.

The statement comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including a fragile ceasefire, US-Iran talks scheduled in Pakistan, and recent incidents such as the seizure of an Iranian cargo vessel by American forces.

Trump has long maintained a hardline position on preventing a nuclear-armed Iran, a view he reiterated in his post. His remarks appear aimed at countering narratives from both mainstream media and some right-wing voices questioning the motivations behind US involvement in the conflict with Iran.

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