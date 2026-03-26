Iran's IRGC Navy Commander Leading Closure Of Hormuz Eliminated: Netanyahu

Israel on Thursday claimed to have eliminated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri, responsible for "leading the closure of the Strait of Hormuz."

In a short video message, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel continues to strike Iran “with full force”, even as the Islamic Republic and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah launched waves of attacks across the Jewish state, forcing people to scramble for cover.

“Last night, we eliminated the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' navy. This individual has a great deal of blood on his hands, and he was also responsible for leading the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” Netanyahu said.

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“We are continuing to strike, with full force, targets of the Iranian terror regime,” he added.

He described the operation as “yet another example of the cooperation between us and our ally, the United States, in pursuit of our shared war objectives”.

Waves of missile barrages, rockets and drone attacks from Iran and Lebanon triggered sirens all across Israel on Thursday, forcing people to take cover in shelters multiple times already by the afternoon.

Medics and rescue services reported that at least ten people were wounded in Israel in these attacks on Thursday, with multiple impact sites across the country.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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