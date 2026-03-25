US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: 'Negotiations With Iran, Change In Regime, Controlling Strait Of Hormuz', And Other Claims Made By Trump

On being asked how many Indian vessels are currently present in the Strait of Hormuz, and when they will receive clearance to proceed toward India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, says

"Regarding Indian vessels, I do not have precise information about their number. However, the cases that have been reported are being followed up, and some of them have already had safe passage.

Any delays in their transit are due to the conditions created by our adversaries to destabilise the Strait. I emphasise that the Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Only vessels belonging to the aggressor parties, namely the United States and the Zionist regime, as well as other participants in this aggression, who under international law do not qualify for innocent passage, are not permitted to transit through the Strait.

Vessels belonging to other countries, provided they have not participated in or supported aggressive operations against Iran, can benefit from safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz..."