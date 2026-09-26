Iran Warns US Bases In Middle East Will Be Targeted If Washington 'Makes A Mistake'

Iran has warned that US military installations and other American interests across the Middle East could be targeted if Washington takes fresh military action against Tehran, amid continuing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

The warning was attributed to Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country's top operational military command, and reported by the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

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Tehran is awaiting Washington's response to a seven-day roadmap proposed by Iran to reopen the strategic waterway.

According to Mehr, Tehran does not intend to initiate hostilities but said its forces are prepared to retaliate if Iran's national security or territorial sovereignty is threatened.

The warning comes as military tensions remain high across the region, even as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent further escalation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran's proposal would allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen within seven days if Washington accepts a set of conditions, including lifting the US naval blockade, easing sanctions on Iranian oil sales and observing a ceasefire. AP News

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a major flashpoint in the US-Iran confrontation.

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The vital shipping route carries a significant share of global oil and gas supplies, while vessel traffic through the waterway has fallen sharply amid the conflict. Al Jazeera

Mehr described the current situation as one of the region's most sensitive security junctures, warning that US military movements could raise the risk of further escalation even as diplomatic channels remain open.

Iran's latest warning comes at a delicate stage, with Tehran pressing for a diplomatic resolution while simultaneously signalling that any fresh US military action could trigger retaliation across the region.

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