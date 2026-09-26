China, US Reach Agreements On Iran, Trade, Military Crisis Prevention: Report

China and the US have reached consensus on eight outcomes covering trade, Iran's nuclear programme, artificial intelligence and military cooperation.

Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump also agreed to build a constructive bilateral relationship based on strategic stability, mutual respect, fairness and reciprocity after Xi concluded his state visit to the US.

The two leaders agreed to support each other's major multilateral engagements. China will host the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November, while the US will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in December. Both sides expressed an intention for their leaders to attend each other's events.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'Everyone Agreed': Trump Claims Xi On Same Page To Rename AI As Super Intelligence

Xinhua reported that on Iran, Xi and Trump agreed that Tehran should honour its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons.

The two leaders also agreed that no country or institution should charge transit fees for passage through international waterways. Xi and Trump endorsed the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism following the latest round of talks between their economic teams in New York.

According to Xinhua, the leaders recognised the outcomes of the negotiations, including plans for a trade council, a $30 billion reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement and an extension of agreements reached during consultations in Kuala Lumpur.

They instructed their teams to implement the agreed outcomes. China and the US also agreed to establish a bilateral AI dialogue to exchange views on the risks and benefits associated with artificial intelligence.

The next round of discussions is expected to take place in November. The two sides will also establish a communication channel for AI-related incidents.

ALSO READ: Xi Touts Two More Meetings With Trump in 2026 At White House Tea

Separately, the Chinese and US militaries agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as possible on strengthening crisis communication and prevention.

The two militaries will also continue cooperation on locating and recovering the remains of US soldiers in China. On counternarcotics law enforcement, Xi and Trump welcomed what Xinhua described as tangible results from bilateral cooperation.

The two sides have recently worked together on cases involving new psychoactive substances and precursor chemicals and have arrested dozens of suspects in both countries, according to the report.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.