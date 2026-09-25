'Everyone Agreed': Trump Claims Xi On Same Page To Rename AI As Super Intelligence

US President Donald Trump has claimed that 'everyone' has agreed to rename artificial intelligence as super intelligence following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting that both leaders were in agreement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Very productive meeting with President Xi for both the U.S.A. and China. Tremendous things will be happening. Like almost everyone else, he seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE. That would be “SUPER!” Everyone last night agreed, also."

(This is a developing story.)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.