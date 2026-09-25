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'Everyone Agreed': Trump Claims Xi On Same Page To Rename AI As Super Intelligence

US President Donald Trump has claimed that 'everyone' has agreed to rename artificial intelligence as super intelligence.

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'Everyone Agreed': Trump Claims Xi On Same Page To Rename AI As Super Intelligence
Image: PTI via AFP

US President Donald Trump has claimed that 'everyone' has agreed to rename artificial intelligence as super intelligence following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting that both leaders were in agreement. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Very productive meeting with President Xi for both the U.S.A. and China. Tremendous things will be happening. Like almost everyone else, he seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE. That would be “SUPER!” Everyone last night agreed, also."

(This is a developing story.)

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