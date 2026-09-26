Hormuz Crisis: Iran President Pezeshkian Says Diplomacy, Not Force, Can Reopen Strait

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz can be resolved through negotiations, stating that diplomacy rather than force is the way forward.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Pezeshkian blamed the United States for the closure of the strategic waterway, saying, “it was America, that blocked our paths.”

“Closing the Strait of Hormuz is a natural response when paths are blocked for Iran,” he said.

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Pezeshkian also mentioned the waterway could remain open to international trade if negotiations result in a resolution to the dispute. “Resolving the Strait of Hormuz crisis is possible through negotiations, not the use of force,” he told Al Jazeera.

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Pezeshkian also addressed tensions involving Yemen, saying the Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia should resolve their differences through dialogue. He added that Iran could help facilitate a settlement.

“What is happening in Yemen is not linked to Iran,” he said, adding that Tehran stands “in solidarity with everyone who is subjected to injustice”.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran does not seek war, saying, “We will not be warmongers” and “a brother should not fight his brother.”

The Iranian president accused Israel and the US of attempting to pit Muslim countries against one another to gain control of the region's resources. He also alleged that Iran had been attacked using the airspace of other Muslim countries.

According to Al Jazeera, Pezeshkian said Iran was witnessing “unprecedented unity and cohesion” despite what he described as attempts by its adversaries to create divisions among Iranian officials.

On US and Israeli sanctions, Pezeshkian said those who believed sanctions could be used to target the Iranian population had miscalculated.

He said Washington and Israel were seeking to prevent Iran from becoming self-reliant, but added that Tehran would continue to invest in its people.

Pezeshkian also accused the US and Israel of drawing regional countries into the conflict while expecting Iran's government to collapse within days.

He said Iranians had “stood firm in the face of American and Israeli attacks” and would continue to do so.

The Iranian president said regional security should be based on cooperation among countries in the region and that the Middle East does not need a policeman.

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Pezeshkian said Iran “no longer trusts talks with Washington”, citing what he described as repeated US attacks and sanctions following negotiations.

He said Qatar and Pakistan are currently mediating between Iran and the US, carrying messages between Tehran and Washington.

According to Pezeshkian, the negotiations are based on a previous memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US. He said Washington must clarify its position on the agreement.

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