Iran Says No Nuclear Concessions Even If US Accepts Strait Of Hormuz Proposal

Iran will not soften its position on its nuclear programme even if Washington accepts its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Friday.

The waterway would remain closed until "all of Iran's conditions are met" by the United States, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Under the proposal, outlined by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Thursday, the strait would reopen and hostilities would end within seven days on all fronts, including Lebanon. In return, Washington would lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports, release Iran's frozen funds and waive its oil sanctions.

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The offer follows seven months of war between Iran and the US, compounded by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen firing missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia.

The strait, which is a crucial route for global oil shipments, has become the central bargaining chip: Iran wants relief from the US blockade squeezing its economy, while Washington wants free passage restored for vessels on the blocked route.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he hoped for a deal with Washington before the US midterm elections on November 3.

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Tehran has said it would enter detailed nuclear negotiations only once its conditions are satisfied. But the official told Reuters that Iran would not budge on its nuclear rights, including uranium enrichment or shipping its stockpile of highly enriched uranium (HEU) out of the country — one of Washington's key demands.

Israel, the US and other Western governments have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, citing its enrichment of uranium to 60%, far above civilian requirements and close to the 90% threshold needed for a weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

The International Atomic Energy Agency estimated Iran held 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60% when Israeli and US strikes hit its nuclear facilities in June 2025; how much of that stockpile survived remains unclear.

Iranian authorities have suggested they could agree to dilute the most highly enriched material.

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