Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Kalyan Jewellers, Cochin Shipyard, MRF & More

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers, Avanti Feeds, Cochin Shipyard, MRF, Whirlpool of India and Olectra Greentech will be in focus on Wednesday. In addition, IIFL Finance, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors CV, Jyothy Labs and Ashoka Buildcon will also be on investors' radar.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Earnings
Kalyan Jewellers Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
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- Net profit up 63.9% at Rs 427 crore vs Rs 261 crore
- Revenue up 31.4% at Rs 10,323 crore vs Rs 7,856 crore
- EBITDA up 29.7% at Rs 644 crore vs Rs 497 crore
- EBITDA margin at 6.2% vs 6.3%
- Saw one-time gain of Rs 73.5 crore in Q2
- Ongoing festive quarter has started off very well, especially during Navratri and Dhanteras
- Upbeat about the wedding season and look forward to ending the quarter on a strong note
Avanti Feeds Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Net profit down 55% at Rs 69 crore vs Rs 153 crore
- Revenue up 8.9% at Rs 1,753 crore vs Rs 1,609 crore
- EBITDA down 59.7% at Rs 78 crore vs Rs 194 crore
- EBITDA margin at 4.45% vs 12.04%
- Saw one-time loss of Rs 17 crore in Q2
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Matrimony.com Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 20.7 crore vs Rs 7.8 crore
- Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 135 crore vs Rs 115 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 30.1 crore vs Rs 12.1 crore
- EBITDA margin at 22.4% vs 10.6%
- To acquire additional 50% stake in Astro-Vision Futuretech for Rs 8 crore
HIRECT Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Net profit down 53.7% at Rs 6.8 crore vs Rs 14.7 crore
- Revenue up 39% at Rs 316 crore vs Rs 227 crore
- EBITDA down 47.5% at Rs 13.6 crore vs Rs 25.9 crore
- EBITDA margin at 4.3% vs 11.4%
- To issue corporate guarantee of up to 2 million euros to arm Elventive France
Cochin Shipyard Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Net profit down 50% at Rs 53.8 crore vs Rs 107.5 crore
- Revenue up 11.7% at Rs 1,249 crore vs Rs 1,119 crore
- EBITDA down 30.8% at Rs 50.95 crore vs Rs 73.66 crore
- EBITDA margin at 4.1% vs 6.6% YoY
- To pay interim dividend of Rs 3/share for FY27
MRF Q2FY27 (Standalone, YoY)
- Net profit down 27.8% at Rs 369 crore vs Rs 512 crore
- Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 8,524 crore vs Rs 7,250 crore
- EBITDA down 16.3% at Rs 913 crore vs Rs 1,090 crore
- EBITDA margin at 10.7% vs 15%
- To pay interim dividend of Rs 3/share for FY27
Whirlpool Of India Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 1,873 crore vs Rs 1,647 crore
- Net profit down 39% at Rs 25 crore vs Rs 41 crore
- EBITDA down 32.1% at Rs 39.5 crore vs Rs 58.2 crore
- EBITDA margin at 2.1% vs 3.5%
- Company had one-time gain of Rs 10 crore in Q2FY26
Olectra Greentech Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 4.6% at Rs 687 crore vs Rs 657 crore
- Net profit up 6% at Rs 53 crore vs Rs 50 crore
- EBITDA up 2.2% at Rs 92 crore vs Rs 90 crore
- EBITDA margin at 13.4% vs 13.7%
Stocks In News
IIFL Finance
- Approves Rs 6,414 crore preferential fundraise, led by Blackstone, at Rs 602/share – 4% discount to CMP
- Blackstone-affiliated Ingot SG Pte to infuse Rs 5,000 crore
- Anchorage Capital Schemes to infuse Rs 150 crore
- Promoter Nirmal Jain to infuse Rs 903 crore
- Promoter Venkataraman Rajamani to infuse Rs 271 crore
- Promoter Ardent Impex to infuse Rs 90 crore
- Blackstone and Anchorage will subscribe through compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), while promoters will invest through warrants
- Blackstone will acquire a 15.57% fully diluted stake, becoming a significant minority shareholder
Globus Spirits
Canteen Stores Department (CSD) has approved the introduction of DŌAAB India Craft Whisky – Single Malt into its inventory. This approval allows DŌAAB to access all CSD outlets nationwide.
IRB Infra
Gross toll revenue up 26% at Rs 836 crore YoY in October 2026
Bajaj Finance
To issue warrants worth Rs 5,800 crore to promoter Bajaj Finserv
To issue 5.74 crore warrants at Rs 1,010/warrant – 5% discount to CMP
Corporate Announcements
Tata Motors CV
- Shareholding increased to 96.25% in Iveco Group. With shareholding exceeding 95%, it will initiate a Dutch legal squeeze-out for the remaining outstanding shares
- Trading in Iveco Group N.V. shares will be suspended by Borsa Italiana
- The squeeze-out will proceed without a prior demerger and share sale
Gokaldas Exports
- A client has filed for bankruptcy
- Company has receivables of $4.11 million
Sula Vineyards
Received a GST demand of Rs 1.7 crore
GPT Infraprojects
- Declared L1 bidder for Rs 104 crore North Eastern Railway order
- Order for supply of Electronic Interlocking (EI) system
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
Launches 42-room hotel in Mathura
Artson
Won an order worth Rs 16 crore from Tata Steel to supply two dome and reformer shells
HLE Glasscoat
Won an order worth $42-48 million from an international entity operating in the energy storage sector in North America
Bondada Engineering
- Incorporates UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary for its international expansion plans
- It will focus on renewable energy, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), telecom, energy and power infrastructure, along with other related business opportunities
MRF
- Company says steep increase in prices of raw materials due to global uncertainties adversely affected profitability
- Price increase and cost-saving measures by the company helped mitigate cost pressures
- Anticipates continued disruptions and volatility in commodity markets
- Raw material and logistics costs are expected to remain elevated
- Will continue to take measured steps to address these challenges
Monarch Networth
First fundraise of MNCL Compounder Fund completed
Jyothy Labs
- Raises buyback price to Rs 240/share from Rs 215/share
- Cuts buyback shares to 61.2 lakh from 68.4 lakh
BHEL
Telangana tax body drops demand of Rs 207 crore
Bank Of Baroda
- 1-month MCLR increased to 8% from 7.95%
- 3-month MCLR raised to 8.50% from 8.30%
- 6-month MCLR increased to 8.70% from 8.50%
- 1-year MCLR raised to 8.85% from 8.75%
Veegaland Developers
Board approved the appointment of Dr. George Sleeba as Additional Director and Whole-time Director for a term from November 10, 2026 to November 9, 2029
Jyothy Labs
Buyback committee approved an increase in the buyback price from Rs 215 to Rs 240 per equity share
Whirlpool Of India
Implemented price hike of nearly 5% from November 1
Star Health
- IRDAI approves acquisition of shares of the company by schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund
- IRDAI approves HDFC MF buying up to 9.99% stake
EPACK Prefab Tech
- Rahul Agarwal ceases to be CFO
- Had resigned earlier on July 15 due to personal reasons
Ashoka Buildcon
Gets LoA worth Rs 866 crore for NHAI project
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