Iran To Hit Gulf Refineries, Houthis To Shut Bab el-Mandeb If US Resumes War, Says Report

Any renewed conflict between Iran and the United States could trigger attacks on Gulf oil infrastructure and key maritime trade routes, raising fears of major disruption to the global economy, according to a report by The New York Times.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that military action against Iran could resume, although he later said planned strikes had been paused due to what he described as “serious negotiations.”

ALSO READ | Oil Infra Under Radar, Hormuz Choked: Why Gulf Monarchies Are Jittery Amid Iran War 2.0 Fears

Despite the temporary pause, Iranian officials and analysts close to the country's security establishment have indicated that Tehran is preparing for another round of confrontation and may respond aggressively if attacked again.

According to the report, Iran had initially prepared for a prolonged conflict during the earlier phase of hostilities this year, conserving missile stockpiles in anticipation of a wider war.

However, officials now reportedly expect any future conflict to be “short but high intensity,” with coordinated strikes targeting energy infrastructure and regional assets.

Hamidreza Azizi, a security analyst at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, told the newspaper that Iran could launch “tens or hundreds of missiles per day” in an effort to alter the strategic balance.

The report said Gulf nations including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait may face increased risks to oil fields, refineries and ports if hostilities resume.

ALSO READ | Iran Spots US-Israeli Drone In Qeshm Island, Activates Air Defense Systems In Isfahan

Iranian commentators have also accused the UAE of assisting US military operations by hosting American bases.

Mehdi Kharatian, an analyst close to Iran's security forces, warned in a podcast interview cited by the report that Tehran could retaliate directly against Gulf states.

The report further noted that Iran could attempt to disrupt shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait near Yemen, where the Iran-backed Houthis have previously threatened action in support of Tehran during any wider regional war.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.