Iran Threatens 'Crushing Response' To Any Violation Of Peace Deal: 'US Must Prove Its Commitment'

Ahead of the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, Tehran has warned Washington that any breach of it will be met with a "decisive, crushing response".

Ebrahim Azizi, chair of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, posted on X late Monday that the onus now is firmly on Washington to demonstrate good faith.

"Iranian resilience forced a strategic pivot: the US came to the table on Iran's terms," he wrote. "Now, Washington must prove its commitment by ending the war against Lebanon and upholding every clause of the MOU."

"Any breach will be met with a decisive, crushing response. The era of unilateral imposition against Iranians is over," he added.

The post came days after the US and Iran finalised the text of an MOU, with Iran's Supreme National Security Council declaring that "the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will end immediately and permanently."

Under the agreement, the two sides are to negotiate over Iran's nuclear enrichment and the disposal of its highly enriched uranium during a 60-day window, while the US will discuss sanctions relief tied to Tehran's compliance.

Lebanon remains the deal's most combustible fault line.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told foreign diplomats in Tehran that any continued Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory would be regarded as a violation of the MOU, adding that Iran considered both the US and Israel on one side, and Iran and Hezbollah on the other, as parties to the agreement.

The parliament's security committee chief had previously told CNN that Tehran views negotiation as "a continuation of the battlefield," signalling that Iran intends to treat every clause of the MOU as a hard red line.

The ceasefire, first brokered by Pakistan on April 8, has been violated by both sides since its declaration, with sporadic strikes and the ongoing US naval blockade on Iran keeping tensions elevated.

The Strait of Hormuz, largely blocked since February 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, remains a central pressure point in any lasting settlement.

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