US-Iran Deal To Immediately Unlock Tehran's Crude Tap For Global Oil Market: Report

The United States is set to immediately ease restrictions on Iran's oil exports under a proposed agreement aimed at ending the conflict, a move that could swiftly return additional Iranian crude to global energy markets, according to people familiar with the arrangement.

According to Wall Street Journal, under the deal, Washington will grant sanctions waivers allowing Tehran to resume sales of oil and fuel as soon as the agreement is signed later this week, the people said.

The waivers will also extend to critical support services required for oil trade, including banking, transportation and insurance, enabling buyers and intermediaries to facilitate Iranian energy exports without running afoul of U.S. sanctions, they added.

(This is a developing story)

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