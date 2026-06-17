US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Claims Credit For Israel's Existence; US-Iran Peace Talks On Friday
Donald Trump claimed credit for Israel's existence and criticised Benjamin Netanyahu amid US efforts to end the Iran war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had once described Donald Trump as the "greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House". But as Trump now pushes to clinch a deal to end the Iran war, the tone has sharply shifted - with the US President publicly claiming credit for Israel's very existence.
"Without me, there would be no Israel," Trump said, while also lashing out at Netanyahu's leadership in unusually blunt terms, at one point describing him as "crazy." "Without the US, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other President was willing to do what I did," Trump said. "I have had a great relationship with Bibi. Now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon."
The remarks mark a striking departure from the traditionally close and carefully worded ties between US presidents and Israeli leaders. The strain comes amid Trump's criticism of recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, which risk undermining ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The US President has been keen to secure a breakthrough, even as the conflict draws backlash at home over rising fuel prices and its broader political cost.
Iran has accused Israel of breaching the truce in Lebanon 84 times since the memorandum of understanding was agreed between Tehran and the United States, warning of a "harsh response" if the violations continue.
The statement follows Israeli strikes that killed four people in southern Lebanon, and comes amid criticism from US President Donald Trump, who urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act "more responsibly" in the region.
The US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, on Friday after an in-person signing of the agreement in Switzerland.
Trump made the announcement on Truth Social easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Goes After Netanyahu
As US President Donald Trump tries to finalise a deal to end the war with Iran, he's unloading on Netanyahu with rhetoric that no other American leader has dared to use publicly. He claimed credit for Israel's existence — “without me, there would be no Israel” — and cursed his judgment in interviews. He even described him as “crazy”.
Speaking at the annual G7 summit in France, Trump said he told Netanyahu that he's been unhappy with his recent moves. "Without the US, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other President was willing to do what I did," Trump said. "I have had a great relationship with Bibi. Now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon."
(Source: AP)
Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Falls To $79
Brent crude remained near $79 a barrel, extending a sharp retreat that has erased much of the geopolitical premium built into prices during the recent conflict. West Texas Intermediate traded below $77 a barrel after tumbling 16% over the previous four sessions, its longest losing streak of the year.
Iran War Live Updates: Peace Deal Signing Ceremony On Friday
Friday's signing ceremony will take place at Switzerland's mountainside Burgenstock resort, perched high above Lake Lucerne, the Swiss foreign ministry said.
The framework agreement has already been signed electronically by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Iran's deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
"Likely on Friday... a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement will begin," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. "In the final agreement, decisions will be made on the nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions."
Ghalibaf will attend the signing and the US side will be represented by Vance, who said Trump might also attend.
(Source: AFP)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Warns Israel Of 'Harsh Response' After Lebanon Strikes
Iran's central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, warned Israel should "await a harsh response" to strikes in southern Lebanon. Lebanon's state news agency said the strikes targeted two vehicles in Mayfadoun and another in nearby Shukeen, near Nabatieh, killing four.
The Israeli military said it struck after identifying a "suspicious vehicle" near its operating forces, and that it intercepted several rockets and carried out an air strike against a launcher.
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