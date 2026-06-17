US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Claims Credit For Israel's Existence; US-Iran Peace Talks On Friday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had once described Donald Trump as the "greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House". But as Trump now pushes to clinch a deal to end the Iran war, the tone has sharply shifted - with the US President publicly claiming credit for Israel's very existence.

"Without me, there would be no Israel," Trump said, while also lashing out at Netanyahu's leadership in unusually blunt terms, at one point describing him as "crazy." "Without the US, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other President was willing to do what I did," Trump said. "I have had a great relationship with Bibi. Now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon."

The remarks mark a striking departure from the traditionally close and carefully worded ties between US presidents and Israeli leaders. The strain comes amid Trump's criticism of recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, which risk undermining ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The US President has been keen to secure a breakthrough, even as the conflict draws backlash at home over rising fuel prices and its broader political cost.

Iran has accused Israel of breaching the truce in Lebanon 84 times since the memorandum of understanding was agreed between Tehran and the United States, warning of a "harsh response" if the violations continue.

The statement follows Israeli strikes that killed four people in southern Lebanon, and comes amid criticism from US President Donald Trump, who urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act "more responsibly" in the region.

The US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, on Friday after an in-person signing of the agreement in Switzerland.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.