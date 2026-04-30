Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Breaks Silence: 'Will Dismantle US Exploitation In Hormuz'

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has signalled a possible shift in the geopolitical dynamics of the Gulf, stating that a new chapter is taking shape around the Strait of Hormuz, according to state TV.

His remarks come at a time of heightened tensions and an ongoing deadlock over control and security in the strategically vital waterway.

Mojtaba Khamenei strongly criticised the United States' presence in the region, calling it the main cause of insecurity in the Gulf.

He asserted that Iran is committed to dismantling what he described as US exploitation of the Strait, indicating a more assertive stance on regional influence and maritime control.

He also hinted at the possibility of a new management framework for Hormuz that, he said, would benefit regional nations.

Analysts warn that such statements could further escalate geopolitical concerns, given the Strait's critical role in global energy shipments and international trade flows.

ALSO READ: Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update: Iran Leader Suffers Burns, Faces Plastic Surgery

Media reports indicate that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a sharp message to Gulf states, asserting that the United States cannot guarantee their security and that regional stability will ultimately rest with Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei questioned the effectiveness of US military bases, calling them incapable of securing even themselves.

Emphasising shared regional interests, he said Iran and its neighbours have a common fate, while blaming foreign forces for instability in the Gulf.

According to AP, he also underlined that Iran will safeguard its nuclear and missile capabilities as key national assets, drawing a firm line even as US President Donald Trump pushes for a broader agreement to stabilise the fragile ceasefire.

In a strongly worded statement, Khamenei said a new chapter is unfolding in the region, while warning that American presence has no place in the Persian Gulf.

The remarks come even as Iran's oil sector faces mounting pressure, with reports of a US Navy-led blockade disrupting tanker movements and constraining exports.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Blockade To Stay As Trump Rejects Iran Offer; US Preparing For 'Strikes'

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.