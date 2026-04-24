Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update: Iran Leader Suffers Burns, Faces Plastic Surgery

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, suffered serious injuries in the Feb. 28 strikes that killed his father and may need plastic surgery as part of his recovery, according to a report by The New York Times.

The report said Khamenei sustained severe burns to his face and lips, underwent three operations on one leg and may require a prosthetic. It also said one surgically repaired arm is slowly regaining function. Despite those injuries, he remains mentally alert and continues to oversee state matters, according to the report.

The reported condition of Iran's leader comes at a sensitive time for Tehran, with questions over how power is being exercised during his recovery. The report said Khamenei has avoided public appearances and has shifted to written statements, raising fresh scrutiny over decision-making inside the Iranian system.

Written Orders, No Public Appearances

While officials say Khamenei remains in charge, the report said he has stopped issuing spoken messages and now communicates in writing. It said burns to his face and lips have made speaking difficult and that he does not want to appear weak during treatment.

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The report added that access to him has been tightly restricted, with only medical staff allowed near him as he recovers under close supervision. Treatment is being overseen by Health Minister Mohammadreza Zafarghandi and President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the report.

Power Structure Under Focus

The report also pointed to changes in Tehran's internal power structure. It said senior military and political figures have stopped visiting Khamenei directly, leaving him increasingly reliant on senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Abdolreza Davari, a former aide to ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, described the system as operating like a board-led structure.

"Mojtaba is managing the country as though he is the director of the board," Davari said, according to the report.

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