Iran 'Never Wanted Nuclear Weapon', Says Araghchi; Open To Offer Safe Hormuz Passage

Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons and continues to believe diplomacy is the only way to resolve regional tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday amid the fragile ceasefire situation in West Asia.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Araghchi said Tehran was prepared to ensure safe maritime movement through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

“We are ready to help pass all vessels through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, underlining Iran's commitment to regional stability and negotiated solutions over military confrontation.

Describing the current situation as a “shaky ceasefire”, the Iranian minister asserted that conflicts involving Iran cannot be resolved militarily. “Diplomatic solution can be found. There's never a military solution to any aggression or pressure,” Araghchi said, adding that Iranians “answer only the language of respect”.

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He also accused the United States of repeatedly undermining trust despite ongoing diplomatic engagements. “We have every reason not to trust Americans,” he said.

Referring to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araghchi said the agreement had once been celebrated globally before Washington withdrew under US President Donald Trump.

“In June 2025, after five rounds of negotiations, they attacked us. This year again we had three rounds of negotiations and significant progress was claimed. Two days later, along with Israelis, they attacked us. So we cannot trust Americans,” he said.

Araghchi maintained that negotiations would continue only if the other side showed seriousness. He also thanked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for remaining in touch during the conflict and appreciated India's solidarity with the Iranian people.

Highlighting bilateral ties, he said India and Iran shared “ancient relations, old cultural values and great economic cooperation.”

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