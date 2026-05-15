UAE Fast-Tracks Fujairah Oil Pipeline To Sidestep Hormuz Chokepoint

The United Arab Emirates has accelerated construction of a new oil pipeline designed to bypass the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, a move aimed at boosting export resilience and securing global energy flows.

According to the Abu Dhabi media office, the pipeline will transport crude oil from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, significantly expanding the country's ability to export oil without relying on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy shipping lanes.

The project, known as the West-East Pipeline, is currently under construction and is expected to become operational in 2027. Once completed, it will double ADNOC's export capacity through Fujairah.

Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors at the company's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

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During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled praised ADNOC for maintaining “safe operations” while continuing to reliably supply energy to domestic and international markets.

He was briefed on progress of the West-East Pipeline project and directed ADNOC to accelerate delivery of the infrastructure as the company enters what officials described as a “new phase of world-scale project execution” to meet rising global energy demand.

The Gulf Today reported that Sheikh Khaled said ADNOC remains “well-positioned as a responsible and reliable global energy producer,” with the operational flexibility to increase output “when export constraints allow.”

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