Iran Deputy FM Confirms 'Service Fee' Plan, Say Navigation Via Hormuz To Be Charged: Reports

Iran will charge a "service fee" for ships passing through the 'Strait of Hormuz', according to a statement from the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharidabadi, cited by reports on Wednesday.

As per the statement, the fees are likely to cover services such as support for navigation and rescue operations.

Separately, Gharidabadi stated that Iran would only permit the passage of select ships from the Strait of Hormuz and not all.

“For India, a friendly country, we have allowed the passage of 11 vessels. We are working to allow some more vessels,” Gharibabadi told NDTV.

He further stated that Iran welcomes India's aid amidst the ongoing crisis and confiremd that ships passing through Hormuz would face charges based “on transparency and international standards.”

ALSO READ: 'Not All Vessels Will Be Allowed': Iran Deputy FM Opens Up On Hormuz Row, India Ties

When queried about broader geopolitical standoff, Gharibabadi stated the United States, not Iran, had sought a ceasefire.

“America, not Iran requested a ceasefire,” he said, adding that Tehran had initially opposed such a move because the prevailing situation represented “no peace and no war.” Iran eventually agreed to talks in an effort to find a diplomatic resolution, he said

Meanwhile, Iran's army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia stated that the transport of US weaponry via the Strait will not be permitted, the Press TV reported.

“From now on, we will not allow American weapons to transit the Strait of Hormuz and enter regional bases.” Akraminia said.

Tehran would "passage without harm" for countries wishing to pass through Hormuz as they do so under the supervision of Iran's military, as per Akramninia.

ALSO READ: Iran Preps To Starve Arab Bases Of US Weaponry Amid Fears Of War Resumption

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