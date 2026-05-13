LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results: Profit Up 9%, Revenue Exceeds Rs 7,000 Crore; Dividend Declared

LIC Housing Finance Ltd's saw a 9% YoY uptick in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of its financial results for the fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm declared a dividend of Rs 10.

The firm's bottomline was at Rs 1,493 crore, from the year ago period's Rs 1,373 crore. The company's total income saw a 1.3% YoY downturn to Rs 7,212 crore, compared to the previous fiscal's Rs 7,304 crore.

LIC Housing Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 8.7% at Rs 1,493 crore versus Rs 1,373 crore.

Total Income down 1.3% at Rs 7,212 crore versus Rs 7,304 crore.

Share price of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. saw a 3.17% uptick to trade at 585.65 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.14% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story.)

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