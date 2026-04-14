Iran Consulate Crowns Indian Memes 'GOAT' Amid Strait Of Hormuz's Naval Blockade By USA — Check Reactions

The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai has praised Indian memes by declaring them "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) while taking a dig at the United States' stand on the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In an unexpected fusion of high-stakes geopolitics and digital pop culture, the CG of Iran shared a viral social media Bollywood-themed meme that mocked the United States regarding the ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, with the humorous caption, “US blocking Strait of Hormuz that's already blocked.”

In the response while posting the meme, the CG wrote, “Indian memes are GOAT,” labeling the netizens' meme culture the pinnacle of internet humor.

ALSO READ | India Exempt From Hormuz Toll, No Vessel Charged, Says Iranian Envoy

Users started a trail of memes with funny Bollywood scenes related to the matter. Here are a few glimpses of the ongoing meme wave:

One user posted, "Indian memes just pulled off smoother diplomacy than the collapsed Islamabad talks. Iran's Consulate in Mumbai officially crowns them GOAT while the US Navy physically blocks the Strait of Hormuz. Desi humour slicing through naval tension and oil chaos with zero visas needed. Tehran is now in the group chat. Meme game remains undefeated."

Indian memes just pulled off smoother diplomacy than the collapsed Islamabad talks.



Iran's Consulate in Mumbai officially crowns them GOAT while the US Navy physically blocks the Strait of Hormuz.



Desi humour slicing through naval tension and oil chaos with zero visas needed.… pic.twitter.com/6Iq0G3K2Y5 — Ash Katiyar(Patel) (@ash__kat) April 13, 2026

Another wrote, "While many countries want to de-block the Strait of Hormuz, the White House has decided to block it. Blocking = de-blocking? Orwell's villains are resurging with a vengeance. What's next? Sure, war is peace…"

While many countries want to de-block the Strait of Hormuz, the White House has decided to block it. Blocking = de-blocking? Orwell's villains are resurging with a vengeance. What's next? Sure, war is peace… — HP_ClipStorm (@HINDUSTAN_PLUSE) April 13, 2026

Others simply wrote about Trump's role with Bollywood scenes.

Another shared, "Trump now a days with Iran ????"

Trump now a days with Iran ???? pic.twitter.com/UZ9sspDa2H — Karan Singh Arora (@thisisksa) April 7, 2026

The geopolitical standoff in the Middle East has entered a dangerous new phase. Following the collapse of high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad over the weekend, US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially initiated a maritime blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday, April 13, 2026.

In a major escalation following the collapse of the Islamabad peace talks, US President Donald Trump has officially initiated a naval blockade designed to systematically dismantle Iran's economic capacity.

Trump said, “I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.”

ALSO READ | Oil Shock Feared? Saudi Arabia Warns US Blockade Of Hormuz Could Trigger Wider Crisis

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