15 Vessels Daily! Iran Sets Cap On Passage Of Ships Through Strait of Hormuz: Reports

Iran will permit not more than 15 vessels per day to transit the Strait of Hormuz under its ceasefire arrangement with the United States, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

"Iran will allow no more than 15 vessels a day to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under the ceasefire agreement," TASS quoted a senior Iranian source, as saying.

The Strait, a narrow 34-km passage between Iran and Oman, serves as a critical gateway linking the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and carries roughly a fifth of the world's oil supplies along with other essential commodities such as fertilisers.

Shipping activity continues to remain heavily constrained despite a temporary two-week truce between Washington and Tehran, signalling ongoing risks to global energy flows.

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The waterway has been largely restricted since the conflict escalated in late February, triggering a sharp rise in global oil prices.

According to a Reuters analysis of ship-tracking data, only one oil products tanker and five dry bulk carriers passed through the Strait in the past 24 hours. The subdued movement highlights lingering concerns over safe navigation in the region.

Data compiled from Kpler, Lloyd's List Intelligence and Signal Ocean indicates that vessel traffic has nearly come to a halt since tensions intensified on February 28, dropping from an average of about 140 ships per day before the conflict to just a handful now.

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Meanwhile, Iran has announced alternative shipping routes through the Hormuz, warning of risks from possible sea mines in its main transit channel. The move comes as Tehran has agreed to temporarily reopen the vital waterway, following a two-week ceasefire deal with the United States.

“All ships intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are hereby notified that in order to comply with the principles of maritime safety and to be protected from possible collisions with sea mines...they should take alternative routes for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," Iran's Revolutionary Guards was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

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