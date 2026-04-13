Iran Issues 'Mathematical' Warning As US Gears Up For Hormuz Blockade. What It Means

Iran has sharpened its rhetoric against Washington following the US decision to impose a naval blockade on vessels linked to Iranian ports, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issuing a symbolic “mathematical warning” over the potential fallout on global oil prices.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf mocked US President Donald Trump's warning of maritime restrictions, cautioning American consumers about looming fuel price spikes. Sharing an image of petrol prices near the White House, he remarked that Americans may soon feel nostalgic about current rates.

Accompanying the post was an equation — “ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O)” — suggesting that any escalation around the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a compounding and non-linear surge in oil prices, rather than a gradual increase.

The implication: supply disruptions could set off a cascading effect, amplifying market shocks.

The warning comes as the US military confirmed it would begin enforcing a blockade of maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports.

United States Central Command said the move would take effect Monday evening (Iran time), targetting vessels entering Iranian coastal areas across the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

ALSO READ: Oil Weekly Outlook: Prices Seen Firm Above $100 As Hormuz Blockade Lifts Risk Premium

While the blockade will apply to ships engaging Iranian ports, transit through the Strait of Hormuz between non-Iranian destinations will remain permitted.

Commercial vessels have been advised to stay alert and maintain contact with US naval forces.

Following the fresh development, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed above $104 per barrel in early trading, while Brent crude crossed $102, reflecting renewed fears of supply disruption in one of the world's most critical corridors.

Asian markets also showed volatility, with South Korea's Kospi initially dropping 2% before trimming losses, while Japan's Nikkei edged lower.

The escalation follows the collapse of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, where negotiations—reportedly mediated by Pakistan—failed to produce a breakthrough.

Ghalibaf described the discussions as “intensive and challenging,” claiming Iran had put forward constructive proposals, though no details were disclosed.

The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, had aimed to outline Washington's red lines. However, differences persisted, with Tehran unwilling to accept key conditions.

With tensions rising and the Strait of Hormuz once again at the centre of geopolitical risk, energy markets and global trade routes appear braced for further turbulence.

ALSO READ: OMC Stocks Tumble On Crude Oil Surge: IOC, BHPCL, HPCL Down 5% Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

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