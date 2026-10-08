Hormuz Closed? US Rejects Iran's Claim, Says 20 Million Barrels Of Crude Moving

The United States has rejected Iran's claim that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, stating that commercial vessels and energy supplies continue to move through the strategic waterway.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that traffic was currently flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, including commercial goods and energy supplies, and claimed that the movement included 20 million barrels of crude oil.

CENTCOM also said that the United States and its regional partners "clearly control" the strategic waterway.

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The US statement came after Iranian officials claimed that Tehran had full control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Mohammadreza Naqdi, an adviser to the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), told the semi-official Fars News Agency that the Strait of Hormuz was closed and that Iran's armed forces had full control over it, Reuters reported.

Naqdi said that the situation would continue until Iran considers its "legitimate demands" are met by the US. The Iranian official also said that routes along Oman's coast that Iran considers illegal would soon be blocked.

According to Naqdi, some of these routes were created by damaging rocky passages in the waterway and were being used by small boats to transport oil to larger tankers.

The conflicting claims come as substantial volumes of Middle Eastern crude continue to reach international markets despite the disruption to shipping through the region. Kpler data showed that Middle Eastern crude exports had recovered substantially in September, with a seven day moving average of 18.3 million barrels per day on September 30.

The US claim that traffic is flowing does not mean that shipping has returned to normal. Reuters reported on Wednesday that an IRGC adviser said that only about 10 ships a day were currently transiting the waterway, compared with an average of about 125 ships before the war. The sharp reduction in vessel traffic highlights the difference between continued oil movement through the region and a return to normal maritime traffic.

Reuters also reported that attacks, attempted attacks and harassment of tankers have continued around the Strait of Hormuz. Maritime security sources cited by the publication stated that at least 12 attacks, attempted attacks or harassment incidents involving oil, LNG and LPG tankers were recorded between September 28 and October 5.

The US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Centre said that the activity demonstrated Iran's intention to maintain pressure on vessels using key transit lanes.

The Financial Times reported that tanker operators were offering extremely high compensation to crews willing to transit the area because of the risks posed by missile and drone attacks. The report stated that tanker captains could receive compensation equivalent to around $100,000 a month, along with additional transit bonuses.

The same report stated that freight rates for cargoes passing through the contested waterway had reached approximately $1.3 million per day, compared with roughly $20,000-$50,000 per day the previous year.

The situation has also affected global oil markets, with Reuters reporting that Brent crude rose to $101.53 a barrel on Thursday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $89.39 a barrel, as concerns over Middle Eastern supply disruptions persisted.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important energy chokepoints because it connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

CENTCOM's claim that 20 million barrels of crude are currently moving through the Strait of Hormuz has not been independently verified.

ALSO READ: Iran Ramps Up Ship Attacks In Hormuz As Oil And Gas Flows Climb

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