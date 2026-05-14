Hormuz Bypass: India Mulls New Direct Pipeline With UAE To Secure Energy Flows, Says Report

India is exploring the possibility of a direct energy pipeline arrangement with the United Arab Emirates as part of a broader strategy to shield its fuel supplies from geopolitical disruptions in West Asia, according to a report.

The proposed pipeline project is being examined as India looks to reduce its heavy reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest and most vulnerable energy chokepoints, through which a substantial share of the country's crude oil, LNG and LPG imports pass.

“The idea is not only about immediate disruption management. It is about building strategic resilience into India's energy supply chain for the next two to three decades. A direct pipeline connectivity mechanism is a proposal at the PMO,” a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

The report said rising tensions in West Asia have sharpened concerns over India's energy security, particularly as nearly half of the country's oil imports and up to 90% of LPG supplies from the Gulf region are linked to maritime routes passing through Hormuz.

Another official told the publication that the concept of a deep-sea pipeline is aimed at securing long-term gas supplies from the Gulf beyond volatile spot markets.

India currently imports significant quantities of LNG and LPG from Gulf nations including the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Qatar and the UAE together account for more than half of India's LNG imports, the report noted.

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Analysts cited by Moneycontrol said a direct pipeline could help insulate India from disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, rising freight rates and higher insurance costs tied to tanker movement in the region. However, they cautioned that such a project could take five to seven years or longer to execute due to financing and infrastructure challenges.

“Any escalation in the region immediately impacts freight costs, insurance premiums, crude availability and overall import economics for India. We cannot remain entirely dependent on a single maritime corridor for such a large share of our energy imports,” the official said.

The report also highlighted that the government is considering expanding strategic reserves for crude oil, LPG and gas, with key announcements expected in the coming months.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the UAE on May 15, where discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are expected to include energy cooperation and regional security concerns.

“Energy security is no longer only about securing supply contracts. It is equally about securing transport corridors, storage access, strategic reserves and alternative routes. That thinking is now at the highest levels,” the official added.

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