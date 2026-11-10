Historic First: How An Indian-Origin Student Became The Mayor Of Australia’s Greater Bendigo

An Indian-origin migrant who arrived in Australia as a student nearly two decades ago has scripted a remarkable success story, becoming the first person of Indian origin to be elected mayor of Greater Bendigo in Victoria.

At 43, Abhishek Awasthi was unanimously elected to lead Greater Bendigo for the 2026-27 term at a special meeting of the city council on Monday, November 9, breaking new ground as the first person of Indian origin to become the Victorian city's mayor.

ALSO READ : Delhi Government Declares Public Holiday Across Delhi On November 16 For Chhath Puja

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

A former deputy mayor, he will serve a one-year term, with Andrea Metcalfe elected as his deputy.

He was sworn in at a ceremony at The Capital Theatre, attended by nearly 250 people, including his parents and other family members.

In his address, Awasthi thanked fellow councillors for placing their trust in him, dedicating his election to the generations of migrants who have made Greater Bendigo their home.

He pledged to champion the region's interests and work to fulfil the aspirations of its residents.

Taking to Facebook after his election, Awasthi shared his gratitude for the mandate, thanking fellow councillors for their faith in his leadership and the community for giving him the opportunity to serve.

A native of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Awasthi moved to Australia in 2008 as an international student. He enrolled at La Trobe University, pursuing postgraduate studies in biotechnology and bioinformatics while taking up part-time work to support himself.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds a BTech degree from Uttar Pradesh Technical University and became an Australian citizen in 2015.

ALSO READ : Lost Her Husband At 20, Started Working As A Cleaner At SBI and Retired As Assistant GM... An Inspiring Journey

His association with Greater Bendigo began in 2010, when he settled in the city. Over the years, he became involved in community initiatives, volunteering activities and programmes aimed at promoting multiculturalism.

He also founded the Indian Association of Bendigo, formally established in 2021, to bring together Indian families across central Victoria. The organisation conducts cultural events, charitable activities and community support programmes.

Awasthi entered electoral politics in November 2024, winning a councillor seat from Kennington Ward. He subsequently became the city's first deputy mayor of Indian origin for the 2024-25 term, serving alongside then mayor Andrea Metcalfe.

Awasthi lives in Australia with his wife, Anima, and daughter, Agni. His father, Surendra Pal, is retired from the Bhakra Beas Management Board, while his mother, Champa Sharma, is a homemaker.

Both travelled to witness their son's swearing-in, turning the occasion into a milestone for the family as well as the wider Indian community.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.