Germany: Several Feared Dead In Shooting In Stade, Say Reports; Police Operation Underway

Several people are feared dead after a shooting in the northern German city of Stade on Monday, prompting a large-scale police operation and the detention of a male suspect.

According to local police, gunfire erupted near a youth centre in the city centre. German news agency DPA, citing a police spokesperson, reported that shots were fired in the area, though authorities have not yet disclosed the exact number of casualties.

Reuters citing local authorities reported that at least five people were killed in a shooting in the northern German town of Stade, near the port city of Hamburg.

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Police said two people have been arrested, including one identified as the suspected gunman, according to the BBC. Authorities have not disclosed the ages of the victims or the suspected motive behind the attack.

Several others were injured in the shooting. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, while investigations into the incident remain underway.

In a statement shared on WhatsApp, Stade police said a "major operation" was underway on Dankersstraße and urged residents to avoid the area. Authorities also asked the public to follow instructions issued by emergency responders as security operations continue.

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Stade, a city of around 50,000 residents located west of Hamburg, remained under heightened police presence as investigators worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials have not released further details on the victims or indicated whether additional suspects are being sought.

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