'Outright Stupid': Ex-Meta Exec Sees US, EU Enterprises Ditching OpenAI, Anthropic For Chinese AI

A former Meta Platforms product manager has triggered a debate over the future of enterprise AI, suggesting that companies in the US and Europe may gradually move away from proprietary models developed by OpenAI and Anthropic and adopt self-hosted Chinese AI alternatives.

According to a post shared by Xiaoyin Qu on X, Chinese open-weight AI models are gaining traction among enterprises because they provide greater control over infrastructure, data management and operational costs.

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Xiaoyin , argued that models such as DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen can be deployed on a company's own GPU infrastructure, allowing organisations to keep sensitive information within their networks while meeting governance and regulatory requirements.

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Xiaoyin Qu said self-hosted models also enable businesses to fine-tune AI systems using proprietary datasets, helping create a competitive advantage that rivals may find difficult to replicate.

The comments reflect a broader industry trend in which enterprises are increasingly building customised AI solutions trained on internal knowledge bases rather than relying solely on general-purpose models.

She further questioned whether companies should entrust critical business data to AI providers that continue developing their own commercial products, raising concerns around vendor dependence and data ownership. However, OpenAI and Anthropic offer enterprise-grade services with contractual commitments on privacy, security and data handling.

Large customers also often negotiate customised agreements governing the storage and use of their information.

Xiaoyin Qu's remarks come as businesses face mounting pressure to justify AI spending. While proprietary AI services can become costly at scale, open-weight models offer greater flexibility and potentially lower long-term operating costs.

Still, industry observers note that enterprises are increasingly adopting multi-model strategies, combining proprietary frontier models with open-source alternatives.

As a result, Xiaoyin Qu's prediction that companies will completely "ditch" OpenAI and Anthropic remains far from certain.

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