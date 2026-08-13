Ford Will Stop Importing The One Model It Ships From China To The US

Ford Motor Co. will stop importing the one model it ships into the US from China, with the automaker shifting production of Lincoln sport utility vehicles to its home market.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Wednesday it will expand Lincoln output in the US beginning in 2030. It has imported the Lincoln Nautilus SUV from China since 2024.

When Ford announced plans about three years ago to import the Nautilus from Hangzhou, where it's built via a joint venture with China's Changan Automobile, the carmaker cited a lack of available capacity in North America. The Ontario plant that used to assemble the SUV was retooled to make other models.

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Ford sold almost 34,000 Nautilus SUVs in the US last year, making it a modest seller. By comparison, the automaker delivered nearly 829,000 F-Series pickups, plus almost 223,000 Explorers and more than 146,000 Broncos in 2025.

President Donald Trump has heaped pressure on automakers to re-shore more production to the US, imposing higher tariffs on imported cars and parts.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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