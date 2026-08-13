Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Ford Will Stop Importing The One Model It Ships From China To The US

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Wednesday it will expand Lincoln output in the US beginning in 2030

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Ford Will Stop Importing The One Model It Ships From China To The US
Ford has imported the Lincoln Nautilus SUV from China since 2024.
(Photo: Bloomberg News)

Ford Motor Co. will stop importing the one model it ships into the US from China, with the automaker shifting production of Lincoln sport utility vehicles to its home market.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Wednesday it will expand Lincoln output in the US beginning in 2030. It has imported the Lincoln Nautilus SUV from China since 2024.

When Ford announced plans about three years ago to import the Nautilus from Hangzhou, where it's built via a joint venture with China's Changan Automobile, the carmaker cited a lack of available capacity in North America. The Ontario plant that used to assemble the SUV was retooled to make other models.

ALSO READ: 2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched: Price, Features, Variants, Colours And Other Details

Ford sold almost 34,000 Nautilus SUVs in the US last year, making it a modest seller. By comparison, the automaker delivered nearly 829,000 F-Series pickups, plus almost 223,000 Explorers and more than 146,000 Broncos in 2025.

President Donald Trump has heaped pressure on automakers to re-shore more production to the US, imposing higher tariffs on imported cars and parts.

ALSO READ:  Uttarakhand Innovator Successfully Tests Electric 'Flying Car' Prototype | Watch

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Stock Jumps Nearly 6% As Q1 Profit Rises 21%

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Stock Jumps Nearly 6% As Q1 Profit Rises 21%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com