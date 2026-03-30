Fire, Smoke As Israel's Haifa Refinery Damaged In Iran, Hezbollah Missile Attack — Videos

Several videos circulated on social media platforms showing fire and smoke after Iran and Hezbolla reportedly struck Israel's key oil infrastructure in the northern city of Haifa..

Video clips widely shared online show flames engulfing a large storage tank at the Bazan oil refinery, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

The blaze was later brought under control by Israeli fire and rescue services.

"It is unclear if the refinery was directly hit by a missile or if it was hit by shrapnel from an interception," reported The Times Of Israel.

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"Search and rescue forces, both reserve and regular forces, are on their way to a site in northern Israel where reports of impact have been received," Jeruselam Post reported, citing IDF statement.

Several accounts on X attributed the incident to a direct Iranian attack.

Clash Report claimed, “Iran managed to damage the oil refinery in Haifa, Israel.”

Iran managed to damage the oil refinery in Haifa, Israel. pic.twitter.com/go4ruxi5Mz — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 30, 2026

War Flash posted, “Many impacts by Iranian missile direct strikes on the port of Haifa, Israel. Smoke rising in Haifa.”

????????????????: Many Impacts by Iranian missile direct strikes on the port of Haifa, Isreal



smoke rising in Haifa https://t.co/iC1qlfGkWy pic.twitter.com/zU4OeXCrOo — War Flash (@WarFlash_2630) March 30, 2026

However, Israeli authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire. Officials said it remains unclear whether the incident resulted from a direct missile strike or debris falling from an interception.

Conflict Alarm added, “More footage from the Haifa Oil Refinery shows a storage tank ablaze after an Iranian ballistic missile strike.”

More footage from the Haifa Oil Refinery shows a storage tank ablaze after an Iranian ballistic missile strike. pic.twitter.com/mvgADpqyUR — Conflict Alarm (@ConflictAlarm) March 30, 2026

Moment of Iranian attack on oil refineries in Haifa, Israel today. pic.twitter.com/1z04lnQGyq — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 30, 2026

The development is notable as it marks the second fire reported at the Haifa refinery during the ongoing monthlong conflict. Israel operates only two major refineries, making any disruption to the facility strategically significant.

The incident comes even as Israel continues its offensive targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, including the South Pars natural gas field and other petrochemical assets.

Media reports said that energy installations on both sides have increasingly emerged as focal points in the conflict, raising concerns over supply disruptions and heightened volatility in regional fuel markets.

While the authenticity of the viral videos and claims remains unverified, the visuals have amplified tensions, underlining the growing role of social media in shaping real-time narratives during the conflict.

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