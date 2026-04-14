Explained: How US Blockade Of Iran Could Hurt Tehran, And Whether It Has A Way Out

The United States has begun enforcing a naval blockade on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports, marking a major escalation in the conflict with Tehran. The move is aimed at squeezing Iran's economy and forcing it to accept Washington's terms after weeks of war and failed diplomacy. Iran has condemned the action as “an illegal act” that “amounts to piracy.”

What Exactly Is the US Blockade?

According to statements by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), More than 10,000 US sailors, Marines and airmen, backed by over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft, are enforcing a naval blockade on ships entering and leaving Iranian ports. However, U.S. forces said they would not block ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports, meaning regular commercial traffic to countries such as the UAE or Oman may continue.

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Why Iran Is Vulnerable

Iran's economy depends heavily on oil exports, most of which move through the Strait of Hormuz. Around 80% of its crude exports pass through the route. Despite the war, Iran's oil shipments had remained strong. Trade data showed Iran exported 1.84 million barrels per day in March and 1.71 million barrels per day so far in April.

The price per barrel of Iranian oil - across its three major variants, known as Iranian light, Iranian heavy and Forozan blend - has not fallen below $90 per barrel over the past month. On many days, the price has actually surpassed $100 a barrel. Even, at oil prices above $90 a barrel, Iran is estimated to have earned nearly $5 billion in the past month from crude exports alone. If the blockade disrupts these shipments, Tehran could lose one of its most important revenue streams.

Impact Beyond Oil

The pressure is not limited to energy exports. Iran also ships petrochemicals, plastics and agricultural goods through its ports, while importing machinery, electronics and food.

According to a Feb. 18 report by the Tehran Times, data released by Iran's Customs Administration showed that the country's total nonoil trade reached $94bn from March 21, 2025, to January 20 with imports outpacing exports, resulting in a trade deficit. The current blockade will impact Iran's overall trade and hurt its economy, analysts said.

Does Iran Have an Escape Route?

Iran has tried to reduce reliance on sea routes by expanding rail links with China through Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. A freight train carrying commercial goods from China first arrived in Iran in February 2016. Then in May, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the first freight train from Xi'an, China, arrived at the Aprin dry port in Iran, marking the official launch of a direct rail link.

However, analysts say rail networks cannot easily replace oil tankers, especially for large-scale crude exports. There is no clear evidence that Iran is exporting significant oil volumes to China by rail.

ALSO READ | Iran Weighs Pausing Its Hormuz Shipping To Avoid Derailing Talks

The China Factor

Most Iranian oil cargoes at sea are reportedly headed for China. Analysts say Beijing's response could shape the next phase of the standoff. If China continues buying Iranian crude, enforcement of the blockade may become more complicated.

What Happens Next?

Analysts say the blockade could either push both sides back toward negotiations or trigger further escalation. Much will depend on how long the U.S. sustains the operation and how Iran, China and regional powers respond in the coming days.

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