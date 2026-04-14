Xi Jinping Unveils Four-Point Proposal To Restore Peace In Middle East Amid Rising Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has suggested a four-point proposal for peace and stability in the Gulf region as unrest spreads due to the Middle East conflict, according to reports citing the Chinese news agency, Xinhua.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Mao Ning, shared details of the four-point proposal given by President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

In a post on X, she stated that the proposal was based on the principles of peaceful coexistence and sovereignty, among others, "President Xi Jinping made four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East."

ALSO READ | PM Modi Talks To Donald Trump; US-Iran War, Trade Discussed

Xi Jinping's four-point proposal for peace in the Middle East includes:

1. Achieving Long-Lasting Peace

It emphasises the need for Gulf states to build a cooperative and sustainable security framework to ensure lasting peaceful coexistence among neighbors.

"Stay committed to the principle of peaceful coexistence. The Gulf states in the Middle East are close neighbors that cannot move away. It is important to support the Gulf states in improving their ties, work to build a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and the Gulf region, and consolidate the foundation for peaceful coexistence," the pointer said.

2. Nations Respecting Each Other's Borders

Xi Jinping underscored that respecting the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Gulf states is an essential foundation for their survival and the protection of their infrastructure.

"Stay committed to the principle of national sovereignty. Sovereignty serves as a foundation for all countries, especially developing countries, to survive and thrive, and it must not be violated. The sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the Gulf states should be earnestly respected, and the safety of their personnel, facilities, and institutions vigorously safeguarded."

3. Respect for the International Rule of Law

Xi Jinping called for a firm commitment to the UN Charter, urging nations to uphold the international order.

"Stay committed to the principle of international rule of law. It is important to firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core, the international order based on international law, and basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," the pointer read.

4. Prioritising Security and Development

Xi Jinping highlighted that security should be prioritised for regional development.

"Stay committed to a balanced approach to development and security. Security is a prerequisite for development, and development serves as a safeguard of security. All sides should work to create a sound environment for and bring positive energy to the development of the Gulf states. China stands ready to share with the Gulf countries the opportunities through Chinese modernisation, and work with them to nurture a fertile ground for regional development and security," the pointer read.

Xi Jinping met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and discussed the proposal in Beijing during the Crown Prince's official visit from April 12 to 14, as per reports.

President Xi Jinping met with HH Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, the UAE.



To cement and elevate China-UAE relations is the firm commitment of both sides and meets the aspiration of both peoples. China stands ready to work with the UAE… pic.twitter.com/xPICNOrFdP — Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) April 14, 2026

ALSO READ | China's Evergrande Group Chairman Pleades Guilty In Embezzlement Case

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.