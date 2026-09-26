China-US AI Talks: Beijing Respects US 'Super Intelligence’, Seeks Consensus

China has said it respects the United States' decision to use the phrase super intelligence rather than artificial intelligence and calls for deeper discussions and consensus on the technology.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry made the remarks on Saturday in response to a question about the terminology used in the US readout following Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the US.

"Regarding the artificial intelligence phrasing question, the Chinese side attaches importance to the US side's position and respects the US side's wording," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

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The ministry added that AI technology is constantly evolving and that all sides should strengthen communication, exchange views and seek consensus based on how the technology evolves.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said Xi seemed to favor his administration's decision to replace "artificial intelligence" with "super intelligence" in official communications.

"Like almost everyone else, (Xi) seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE," Trump wrote on his social media platform after meeting Xi.

China, however, has not explicitly confirmed Trump's characterisation of Xi's reaction.

AI featured prominently in the discussions between Xi and Trump during the state visit. According to China's state-run Xinhua, the two countries agreed to establish a bilateral AI dialogue to exchange views about the risks and benefits associated with artificial intelligence.

The two sides will also create a communication channel for AI-related incidents, with the next round of discussions due in November.

The AI understanding was part of eight outcomes agreed by China and the US covering areas including trade, Iran's nuclear programme, AI and military cooperation, Xinhua reported.

The two leaders also agreed to build a constructive bilateral relationship based on strategic stability, mutual respect, fairness and reciprocity.

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On Iran, Xi and Trump agreed that Tehran should honour its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, according to Xinhua. The leaders also agreed that no country or institution should charge transit fees for passage through international waterways.

On trade, the two sides endorsed the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism based on the latest round of talks between their economic teams in New York.

The agreements include plans for a trade council, a $30 billion reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement and an extension of agreements reached during consultations in Kuala Lumpur, Xinhua reported.

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