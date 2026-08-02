Ceuta Viral Videos: Chaotic Scenes, Stabbing, Explosion Caught On Camera Amid Border Emergency 

At least 60 migrants have died as tens of thousands crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, prompting Spain to deploy its military as the border crisis escalated overnight into Friday.

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Footage aired by Spain's RTVE showed burnt-out vehicles on the Moroccan side of the border following reported clashes between migrants and security forces.

In a separate shocking video, a car bomb can be seen engulfed in flames in Cúcuta.

A disturbing video shows a migrant allegedly stabbing a person in a public place before fleeing, triggering panic among bystanders.

Many other videos show soldiers struggling while capturing migrants in Ceuta as Spanish forces attempt to contain the situation, with many migrants fleeing to evade capture.

A video shows a Moroccan migrant swimming towards the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Following a massive border surge, Spain has deployed a 500-metre floating barrier off its North African enclave of Ceuta. Composed of pneumatic sections and naval buoys, the maritime barrier is designed to deter irregular sea crossings and enhance border monitoring, Reuters reported.

The security measure follows an unprecedented rush in which tens of thousands of people attempted to enter Ceuta from Morocco by land and sea, resulting in dozens of fatalities due to drowning and crowd crushes. Spanish authorities confirmed that order has since been restored, with most migrants returning to Morocco as the situation stabilised.

Deportation efforts are underway at an unprecedented pace in Ceuta, with departures reaching a rate of 150 people per minute. Spain's Interior Ministry confirmed on Friday that more than 25,000 migrants who breached the enclave have already been sent back.

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Addressing the crisis at a press conference on Friday morning, according to the CBS News, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez strongly condemned the border breach. "The Government of Spain stands with the city of Ceuta," Sánchez stated. "What happened yesterday [was] an attack, a violation of Spain's territorial integrity. Ceuta is a Spanish city, and what happened yesterday deserves our full reproach, our condemnation at the strongest possible level of rejection, condemnation, and consideration as deplorable."

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