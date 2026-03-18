Caught On Camera: Helicopter Crashes During Landing In Nepal's Khotang

A helicopter crashed while attempting to land in farmland in Nepal's Khotang district on Wednesday. The aircraft was returning from Kathmandu when the accident occurred. All six people who were present on the plane were rescued, including the pilot, and airlifted to Kathmandu, as per PTI reports.

According to officials, the helicopter was carrying a body at the time of the incident. "A helicopter crashed in Khotang district of Nepal while landing in farmland. The helicopter was carrying a body and had flown in from Kathmandu," Chief District Officer Rekha Kandel said, as per ANI.

A total of six were onboard, with one person critically injured and five others sustaining minor injuries, authorities said, PTI reported.

The cause of the accident was due to loss of balance during landing at Balbesi in Khotang, according to the information officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

Kathmandu - An Air Dynasty helicopter crashed into a farmland while attempting to land in Nepal's eastern Khotang district today, but all six people on board escaped with no fatalities. pic.twitter.com/zwfPLZ3CjE — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) March 18, 2026

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A 74-year-old passenger, Kaji Bahadur Rai, was injured in his leg and eye in the incident. The pilot, Sabin Thapa, crew members, and other passengers escaped the crash, according to the company, The Kathmandu Post reported. For the rescue mission, 9N-ANA was deployed to the site, the company said, and authorities are looking forward to an investigation.

The initial findings of the accident suggest that strong winds or dust may have been the cause, the company manager, Bal Krishna Pandit, told The Kathmandu Post, “The wind speed was somewhat high during landing, and there was dust. It may have affected visibility and caused an imbalance. The exact cause will be known only after a technical investigation.”

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