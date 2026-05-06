Hantavirus Alert: Cruise Ship MV Hondius Set To Reach Canary Islands

The Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius dealing with a hantavirus outbreak will travel to the Canary Islands, Spain has announced. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is working to determine passengers who need urgent evacuation from Cape Verde, where the ship is currently docked.

The remaining travellers are set to continue to the Canary Islands, where the ship is due within three to four days. Officials have not specified the port of call. Once docked, all on board will be examined, treated and returned to their home countries.

“Spain will host the MV Hondius vessel in the Canary Islands in compliance with International Law and the humanitarian spirit,” Spain's Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

España acogerá la embarcación MV Hondius en las Islas Canarias en cumplimiento del Derecho Internacional y el espíritu humanitario. pic.twitter.com/V2Joo7CXgp — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) May 5, 2026

In another tweet, it said, “As part of the operation, the Government has also accepted the request from the Government of the Netherlands to take in the doctor from the MV Hondius, who is in serious condition, and who will be transported to the Canary Islands in a hospital plane today.”

Como parte del operativo, el Gobierno también ha aceptado la petición del Gobierno de Países Bajos para acoger al médico del MV Hondius, que se encuentra en situación grave, y que será trasportado a Canarias en un avión hospitalizado en el día de hoy. https://t.co/gWTGAwk2wC — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) May 5, 2026

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Cape Verde does not have the means to carry out the operation, pointing to the Canary Islands as the nearest suitable alternative, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. “Spain has a moral and legal obligation to assist these people, among whom are several Spanish citizens,” it said in a statement.

The operation will follow a joint protocol on case management and contact tracing drawn up by the WHO and the ECDC, incorporating strict safety safeguards. Care and transfers will be conducted in designated spaces and purpose-built transport to prevent any contact with residents and to protect medical staff. The government will disclose the protocol once it is agreed and will keep the public informed of progress.

While hantavirus is most commonly linked to rodent exposure, the WHO noted that transmission could have occurred among those in close proximity aboard the ship.

It emphasised that the threat to the general public is limited. In its latest update, the WHO said seven cases have been detected, including two confirmed infections and five suspected ones.

The two verified cases include a Dutch woman who died, and a 69-year-old UK citizen evacuated to South Africa for treatment. The Dutch woman's husband also died, but was not confirmed as a case, while a German national who died on May 2 was likewise not classified as infected.

ALSO READ: Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship: WHO Shares Key Facts, Symptoms And Other Details

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