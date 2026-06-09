Canada Plans To Ban Children Under 16 From Social Media, Introduce New Digital Regulator: Report

Canada is set to propose a nationwide ban on social media use for children under the age of 16 as part of a sweeping digital safety package expected to be introduced in Parliament this week, The Globe and Mail reported, citing a source familiar with the government's plans.

The proposed legislation, expected to be tabled on Wednesday, would also establish a new digital regulator tasked with creating safety standards for online platforms.

Social media companies that comply with those standards could subsequently seek permission to allow younger teenagers back onto their services. The bill will be guided through Parliament by Canadian Identity Minister Marc Miller, according to the report.

The Globe and Mail reported that the legislation goes beyond social media restrictions, requiring technology companies to take steps to limit harmful content online more broadly.

It is also expected to introduce measures targeting risks associated with artificial intelligence chatbots — particularly those designed to function as digital companions — amid growing concerns that some systems have provided dangerous guidance to vulnerable users, including coaching children on suicide or offering advice on concealing eating disorders.

The bill is further expected to revive provisions from previous bills that never became law, including requirements for platforms to swiftly remove child sexual abuse material and reduce children's exposure to content encouraging self-harm.

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An additional provision would require AI companies to be more transparent about the thresholds they use when deciding whether to contact law enforcement after users express intentions to harm themselves or others.

The issue gained renewed urgency following a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia in February.

According to The Globe and Mail, conversations between the shooter and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI had been flagged internally because they involved discussions related to gun violence scenarios, but were ultimately not reported to police.

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